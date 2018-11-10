ERLER, Robert J.

ERLER - Robert J. Of Hamburg, NY, November 7, 2018; beloved husband of Jean M. (nee Behrns) Erler; loving father of Kenneth Erler, Bryan Erler, John Erler; dear step-father of Dale Weiser, Gary (Laura) Weiser, Lori (Randy) Renn and Mark (Manuela) Weiser; brother of Jane (Peter) Steigert; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 2-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where Funeral Services will be held Monday at 11 am. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Erler was a life member of Lake Shore Vol. Fire Co., Erie County Fire Police Assoc., and Southwestern Firemen's Assoc., a member of VFW Hamburg Township Post #1419, USS WASP Assoc., CVA-18 and Elks Club in Zephyrhills, FL. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com