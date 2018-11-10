Editorial: With experience and new influence, Cuomo must act

First of an occasional series of editorials.

With his election to a third term last week, and with his party about to dominate the State Legislature, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo faces a test that all of New York, including this western region, needs him to pass.

The test includes a number of questions, but they add up to this: Over the next four years, Cuomo needs put his two terms of experience to work transforming this corrupt and overtaxed state into a place in which residents can take a renewed sense of institutional pride and economic succor.

Experience is fine for its own sake. There’s nothing like traveling. But in government, where officeholders are paid by the public, experience and ability — and voters’ tolerance of foibles — have to count for something substantial. Cuomo is wrapping up eight years as governor of a complex and diverse state. He knows how it works and how to pull the levers.

What is more, starting in January, he’ll have a Democratic Assembly and Senate with which to work. Government in control of a single party is always worrisome — we give you Washington — but for representatives who truly want to serve the public interest, it also creates possibilities.

Together, these factors offer Cuomo a golden opportunity to attack the problems that hobble New York, including weak ethics laws and enforcement, crazy campaign finance limits, disincentivizing election rules and more. He needs to grab it.

If anyone in New York State government knows about foibles, it’s this governor. His critics says he must have known of the criminality swirling around him: bid-rigging in signature state projects in Buffalo and Syracuse; bribery committed by two former top aides.

Others observe, not incorrectly, that top executives in large enterprises don’t always know everything going on in their organizations.

Regardless, these crimes occurred on Cuomo’s watch, as he has acknowledged. The buck stops at his desk. That makes it his responsibility to clean up the mess.

Cuomo has made some moves on ethics reform over the past eight years and some initiatives were enacted. But the efforts were never comprehensive and he never went to the mat over them. They were traded away, in longstanding Albany tradition, as politics demanded.

His obligation now is to go at these problems full force. He owes it to New Yorkers and — regardless of political aspirations, but especially if any are national — to himself. He will be judged, in large part, by his response to a problem that long predated his governorship, but which has become associated with it.

On ethics, the list is long, and includes robust investigation and enforcement of laws, the amount of money that can be contributed to campaigns, contract oversight, outside income and more. Somewhere near the top of that list is the wretched and corrupting LLC loophole.

While corporate donations are restricted to $5,000 per year, the Board of Elections bizarrely ruled in 1996 that a limited liability corporation is really a person and, therefore, able to give up to $44,000 to a candidate for statewide office, and much more for families. And a company can create as many LLCs as it wants. It’s legalized bribery, benefiting politicians and wealthy donors.

Cuomo is one of the state’s largest beneficiaries of LLC donations, but the main holdup on reform has been opposition within the Republican-controlled State Senate.

With Democrats about to move into a commanding majority in that chamber, the excuse has vanished. Now Democrats, and Cuomo in particular, are on the spot. This is their moment.

Cuomo said last week that he would step up. New Yorkers should keep close watch.