Dunkirk man arrested in connection with convenience store robbery

A Dunkirk man is being held without bail in Chautauqua County Jail on charges connected with a holdup about 9 p.m. Friday at a gas station and convenience store on Central Avenue, Dunkirk Police reported.

Police said Murray Hall III, 32, was located near the store when officers searched the area after responding to a call about a robbery in progress. Officers said he was taken into custody without incident and was positively identified by store employees.

He was arraigned in Dunkirk City Court on counts of third-degree robbery and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.