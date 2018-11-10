Driver who struck boulder, flipping car in Riverside, charged with aggravated DWI

A West Side man who crashed his SUV into a boulder near the foot of Ontario Street, flipping the vehicle onto its side, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to a Buffalo police report.

Saw Kyaw, 52, of Plymouth Avenue, crashed his Toyota Rav4 at about 4:55 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Ontario and Niagara streets in Riverside.

Kyaw failed several field sobriety tests at the scene and later registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.19 percent, according to the police report. In addition to aggravated DWI, he was also charged with a count of DWI.