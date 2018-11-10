Credit card use opens door for future thefts

A Garden Avenue woman told Niagara Falls Police that almost $900 worth of fraudulent purchases were made on her credit card after she used it recently at a bar and restaurant on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The woman said she used her card to pay checks Nov. 3 at both the restaurant and bar portions of the business, then received an electronic receipt after she left showing a purchase of $282.39. She told police that the signature on the receipt was not hers.

The woman later received a bank statement showing three more fraudulent transactions totaling $896.31 at the same location. She told police that she spoke to a manager there who had performed her initial credit card transaction and got no satisfaction. Police are continuing to investigate the thefts.