College hockey: Canisius tops Clarkson; Niagara rallies for tie

Senior defenseman Cameron Heath, who had only one point in the first seven games, had a career night with a power-play goal and an assist for Canisius in a 6-3 victory over Clarkson at Harbor Center on Saturday night.

It was only the second victory for Canisius in the eight times it has met the Golden Knights from Potsdam. The Griffs only win over Clarkson was 4-3 in overtime in 2008 at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.

The Griffs (4-4-0) had to overcome an early 2-0 deficit. First period goals by Jordan Schneider and Nico Sturm gave the Knights (4-4-0) their advantage in the first 7:30.

Dylan McLaughlin scored at 8:39 with Heath getting one of the assists to make it 2-1. Then Heath scored with the man advantage at 11:41 to tie the game.

A power-play goal by Lee Lapid put Canisius in front of 1:02 of the second. The Griffs built the lead to 5-2 on goals by Austin Alger and Nick Hutchison (power play) before Greg Moro scored for Clarkson with 2:21 left in the period. However, McLaughlin matched that with his second of the game on the power play at 6:46 of the third.

Tucker Weppner was busy in goal for Canisius with 30 saves. Canisius had only 12 shots but scored five times against Clarkson netminder Jake Kielly the first two periods. They had 12 more against Nick Latinovich, who relieved Kielly to start the third.

At Dwyer Arena in Lewiston, Niagara rallied for third period goals by Reed Robinson and Luke Edgerton for a 3-3 overtime tie with Holy Cross. Noah Delmas had assists on both of the third period goals.

Niagara opened the scoring with a short-handed goal, unassisted, by Nick Farmer at 14:00. Holy Cross came back with three scores in the second, a power-play tally by Spencer Trappe and single goals by Kevin Darrar and Logan Ferguson.

The outcome after Niagara's 6-3 victory over the Crusaders on Friday left the Purple Eagles at 4-5-1, 4-3-1 AHA. Holy Cross is 1-6-1 overall and 1-3-1 in AHA.