Clymer/Sherman/Panama earns spot in state Class D semifinals

Neither a lake-effect snow storm resulting in travel issues, nor blustery game conditions, nor the second-ranked team in the state could stop Clymer/Sherman/Panama from earning another long road trip during its season to remember.

Next stop for the Wolfpack is Binghamton. CSP is two wins away from earning the state championship.

The Wolfpack advanced to the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association semifinals for the first time in their history by throttling Section V champion Alexander, 29-6, in the Class D Far West Regional on Saturday at Clarence High School.

In a battle between the top-two-ranked teams in the state, CSP left no doubt who’s No. 1. The top-ranked Wolfpack (11-0) came within the last play of the game of pitching the shutout against an Alexander (10-1) team that came into Saturday having scored more than 400 points.

Derek Ecklund rushed 26 times for a game-high 186 yards and scored CSP’s opening touchdown on a 4-yard run. Cam Barmore, Michael Beatman and John Swabik also scored for the winners, which amassed 338 yards in total offense on 58 plays.

CSP limited the Trojans to 189 yards, 86 of which came on the game’s last play on Ty Woods' touchdown run.

The Wolfpack return to action Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Union-Endicott High School against Section IV champion Tioga, which crushed Section III champion Onondaga 56-6.

“What an incredible job by our defense again,” winning coach Ty Harper said. “To hold a team that’s scored over 400 points to basically a doughnut until that last play of the game I think speaks volumes about our kids. Chris Payne and the job he does as our defensive coordinator, absolutely outstanding.

“We wanted to make sure we were going back to practice on Monday. We’re having a lot of fun getting on a bus and going over to Southwestern. It’s pretty neat when you finish practicing and it’s pitch black outside. We want a couple more weeks of that.”

While that is a pleasant memory for the Pack, the bus ride from near the New York-Pennsylvania state line to Clarence was a different story.

It took Harper 45 minutes to make his usual 15-minute drive from his home to Sherman to get on the team bus. With the Thruway closed, it took two hours for the team to get to Angola. But from that point on, it was a smooth ride to northern Erie County.

“We were a little bit nervous we were going to go into the ditch or something,” Ecklund said. “It was really bad. ... Once we got past Angola, it was clear roads.”

“We thought, ‘Man this would be a miracle if we even get there, ' ” Harper said. “We thought we’d have to play the game another day.”

It likely wouldn’t have made a difference, as CSP had too much size and strength for the Trojans.

Though the Wolfpack amassed yards in the first half, they had trouble finishing, leading by just 8-0 thanks to Eckund’s 4-yard TD late in the first quarter.

CSP made it 16-0 midway through the third quarter on Cam Barmore’s 4-yard TD catch. The Wolfpack sealed it with touchdown runs 1:09 apart in the fourth quarter. Michael Beatman scored on a 1-yard run. John Swabik followed with an 8-yard scoring run. Both drive were set up by interceptions by Swabik and Ecklund.

CSP picked off three passes and notched two sacks.

“We knew that we needed to punch these kids in the mouth,” Ecklund said. “They were 10-0, No. 2 in the state. We figured if we punched them in the mouth they would just break, and that’s kind of what happened.”