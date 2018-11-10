Clarence girls soccer sees season end again in state semifinal

Perry L. Novak, Special to the Buffalo News

DRYDEN — Last year, the heartbreak came in overtime. This year, it came in regulation.

Either way, Clarence's girls soccer team has now seen its season end in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals for the fifth consecutive year.

Saturday at Tompkins-Cortland Community College, Section II's Bethlehem won a back-and-forth Class AA game, 2-1.

Bethlehem plays Monroe-Woodbury of Section IX for the title Sunday morning.

The Red Devils rallied from a 1-0 deficit to tie the contest that was played in windy and frigid conditions. Bethlehem used a goal by Brianna Price in the 67th minute to regain the lead, then held on for the victory.

"We played well today, but maybe they were a little better," Red Devils coach David Stephan said. "We had our chances."

Indeed. Clarence had chances, but each time Bethlehem's stingy defense rose to the occasion. The same could be said for Clarence as its defense held Bethlehem's skilled forwards in check except for two rebound goals.

"I think we played really well," Eagles coach Tom Rogan said. "Except for giving up the penalty kick, we did the job defensively."

Joanna Vanroyen had Bethlehem's first good chance in the 12th minute, but it went just wide on TCCC's artificial turf field. Play went back and forth for a while until Price scored. Grace Hotaling set it up with a great run from midfield. Her shot was stopped by Clarence goalie Lauren Staley but the rebound was kicked in by Price.

Less than three minutes later, a Clarence forward was pushed in the box, the second with enough effect to warrant a foul.

Clarence junior Olivia Argentieri had a cross into the goal that set up the play that led to the PK. Megan McCraith made the shot easily with a low, hard shot to the left.

Little happened the rest of the half and it stayed a defensive battle until Price scored again. A long direct kick by Beatrice Jones started the play and Vanroyen took the first shot.

Once again, Staley stopped the shot, but the ball came loose just enough for Price to tap in the eventual game-winning goal.

"It was the first time I've had a two-goal game," Price said. "It feels awesome."

Bethlehem kept the pressure on the next few minutes and Staley made four saves to give her team one last chance to for overtime. It almost happened in the final seconds as Olivia Argentieri sent a pass to Olivia Grande on the right wing. The captain's shot forced Bethlehem goalie Shannon Donnelly to slap the ball barely over the goal and the ensuing corner kick was headed just wide with four seconds left.

"This started early this year, talking about states," Rogan said as he has coached his 20th Eagles team to the school's first state title game. "We've lost twice (before) in the semis."