Carle Place ends Barker's season in Class C field hockey semifinals

Paige Sandolfini was the Barker field hockey team’s best form of offense in the first half, stopping six shots in the span of 30 minutes.

The rest of the Raiders, however, couldn’t come to the defense — or the offense — of their senior goalie. Barker didn’t give much support to Sandolfini or her backup, Megan Hotaling, in a 5-0 loss to Carle Place in a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C semifinal Saturday at Williamsville North.

Carle Place (11-3) will face Whitney Point of Section IV in the Class C state championship at 3 p.m Sunday. Whitney Point defeated Section II's Hoosick Falls 6-3 in the second Class C semifinal.

“Paige and Megan did great, and it’s a lot of pressure,” Barker forward/midfielder Katrina Clare said. “I can’t imagine being them. I would not be able to handle it, but they stopped a lot of shots and yeah, they let five in, but five out of the amount they were taking on? They still played a great game.

“They kept it in there, mentally, and they were just tough.”

The Raiders (17-4) struggled to create offense and Barker’s defense had to contend with the Section VIII Frogs, a team that was quick, athletic and had exceptional stickhandling skills.

“We saw things today that we don’t usually see in normal league play, or even section play,” Clare said. “They brought new aspects to the game. Stick skills, new hits. They were a good team and they had great defense and great offense. It was a really big challenge for us.”

Julia Pascarella gave the Frogs a 1-0 lead less than four minutes into the game on a goal off a penalty corner. Carle Place took a 2-0 lead with seven minutes left in the half on the first of Emiline Biggin’s two goals.

Carle Place had six penalty corners in the first half, and Barker couldn’t find a way to move its offense much further than midfield in the first half.

“Every time that we had possession, we kind of gave it right away to them, so that was tough,” Barker coach Jeff Costello said. “If you’re not possessing the ball enough, then how are you going to be able to score? That was a struggle. We couldn’t get out of our own end, because of that.”

At halftime, Costello advised his team to simplify the game. Try to take baby steps, and focus on getting the ball over the 50-yard line of the field at Williamsville North. Try to get it to the 16-yard circle, and then try to get a shot on goal.

The Raiders moved into Carle Place’s defensive zone in the second half, but still couldn’t fire a shot on Frogs goalie Jennifer Tumino.

“They didn’t quit, but you knew in the second half that it was a real uphill climb,” Costello said.

Trinity Reed gave the Frogs a 3-0 lead 2:07 into the second half, and Barker lifted Sandolfini in favor of Hotaling (one save). Carle Place continued its offensive pace, and after the Frogs scored two goals in a span of less than two minutes to take a 5-0 lead with 11:09 left, Sandolfini (10 saves) returned to finish the game in goal in her final game with the Raiders.

“Paige Sandolfini did a great job,” Costello said. “She kept us in the game through halftime. There were opportunities for us to kind of play off her, to get some momentum when she made a big save, but that never really materialized.”