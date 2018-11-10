Sabres Notebook: Sam Reinhart 'dominant,' leads third-period charge

Sam Reinhart was in the locker room at KeyBank Center being tended to by the team's medical staff while 17 of his Sabres teammates fended off one of the hottest teams in the NHL.

Reinhart wasn't alone, either. Center Jack Eichel also was not available in the first period and part of the second for what coach Phil Housley later called a lower-body injury. With both out, the Sabres were left with only 10 forwards against the Vancouver Canucks.

Despite the improbable odds, Buffalo held a one-goal advantage until both returned and later overcame a two-goal deficit by scoring twice in the final 2:27 of regulation before winning 4-3 in a shootout.

As fate would have it, Reinhart was the man in the middle of the comeback. The Sabres winger had the primary assist on Jeff Skinner's goal to cut the deficit to one and tied the score by capitalizing on a rebound in front of the net with only 1:47 left.

"We had a lot of guys step up," Eichel said afterwards. "It was a weird game in terms of juggling things, but I thought [Reinhart] played awesome. I think this is one of the best games I’ve seen him play. I thought he was dominant."

Reinhart's only shot came on the tying goal, when defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen's shot from the right circle bounced off Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom and right to Reinhart.

The 23-year-old winger quickly shot it into the open net for his second goal of the season. However, he was a force in the corners upon returning and was relentless on the forecheck. With Reinhart and Eichel out, Housley juggled his lines, moving Johan Larsson to center the top pairing.

That also disrupted the third line of Reinhart, center Evan Rodrigues and winger Vladimir Sobotka. That group had a plus-2 rating in the Sabres' 6-5 overtime win Thursday in Montreal, as Reinhart and Rodrigues assisted on both of Sobotka's goals.

Reinhart's absence rendered the other two ineffective. Though Ristolainen deserves credit for keeping the possession alive, Reinhart won a battle behind the net before setting up Skinner for a goal.

Reinhart then beat his defender down the ice on the tying goal.

"It's mostly a read coming on the ice late where Risto has the rush by himself and I'm trying to find a soft area," Reinhart said. "For whatever reason, those pucks haven't been finding me, but it was nice for one to find my stick there."

***

Eichel's shootout goal was his first in 10 career attempts, and it was followed by Carter Hutton's save on Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson. Yet, Sabres winger Casey Mittelstadt was the hero with a dizzying deke to fool Markstrom for the go-ahead shootout goal.

SICK MITTS ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/aqZLcfyeG9 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 10, 2018

“Yeah, I knew what I was going to do," Mittelstadt said. "That’s been my favorite move for a while, so yeah, I knew what I was going to do going into it. It was good to get that extra point there.”

***

This was only the second time this season Pettersson hasn't scored in a game in which he played. The former fifth overall draft pick scored in each of his first 10 career games, but he has been held scoreless in two straight.

He broke his stick on a one-timer attempt during the overtime power play and finished with only one shot on goal. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, his former Swedish teammate at the World Junior Championships, had two ugly turnovers, but he did assist on the tying goal with an outlet pass to Ristolainen to start the rush.

***

Remember all that talk about needing more offense from defensemen? Well, Nathan Beaulieu’s first-period goal was the Sabres' eighth from a defenseman through 17 games this season. They didn’t get one goal from that group through 27 games last season.

***

With Eichel and Reinhart out, Kyle Okposo led all Sabres forwards in the first period in ice time with 7:13 and set up Beaulieu's goal at 4:43.

Housley told reporters that the staff will have to monitor Eichel's injury.

"Just a lower body bang, bump and bruise," he said. "We'll have to evaluate that."

***

Prior to faceoff, the Sabres added to their arsenal of draft picks by trading defenseman Taylor Fedun to the Stars for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2020.

Fedun, 30, played in nine games for Rochester this season and often was a healthy scratch on a crowded blue line. He had a plus-5 rating in 45 games for the Amerks in 2017-18.