Buffalo pilot dies in crash of small plane in Delaware County

A seasoned pilot from Buffalo flying a small plane from Niagara Falls to New Jersey on Friday was killed when the plane crashed in Delaware County, according to authorities.

Daniel P. Drew, 65, was the only person aboard a twin-engine Cessna that crashed shortly before 3:30 p.m. off Readburn Road in the Town of Tompkins, about 40 miles east of Binghamton, according to a spokesman for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police.

Drew, a lifelong pilot, was flying to Teterboro Airport, commuting to his job with a New Jersey-based charter company, said his brother, Dean M. Drew.

Daniel Drew’s love of flying began when his father bought him a 1-hour flight as a present for his 16th birthday, according to his brother.

He had probably had more than 30,000 hours of flying time in his life, Dean Drew said.

“Flying was his passion,” he said.

Daniel and Dean’s 93-year-old father, Dean A. Drew, was a pilot in World War II.

On Friday afternoon in Delaware County, a person called 911 to report seeing a low-flying plane and then hearing an explosion, said Adam Bosch, public affairs director for the DEP Police.

Firefighters extinguished a small fire at the scene of the crash.

It was snowing and sleeting around the time of the crash, but authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, Bosch said. Representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the scene Saturday, he said.

The crash happened in a wooded area and the plane was found at the bottom of a 600-foot drop. The land is owned by New York City, which operates the nearby Cannonsville Reservoir that supplies drinking water to the city.

Daniel Drew, who was born and raised in Buffalo, is survived by his wife of more than 30 years, Donna, known to family and friends as “Dee.”

In addition to working as a pilot, Daniel Drew used to run Drew’s Hardware on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. The store was later run by another brother, Dale, who later moved the store to Wyoming County.

Daniel Drew went to flight school in Florida, where he was certified as an aircraft mechanic and a pilot. He also worked as a test pilot for a company that made flight inspection systems and over his lifetime flew roughly 10 different types of aircraft, his brother said.

“He had flown all over the world,” Dean Drew said.

Aside from flying, Daniel Drew loved boating and was a talented mechanic and handy around the house.

“He couldn’t do enough for other people,” his brother said.