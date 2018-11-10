Share this article

Buffalo man charged with possessing machine gun

A Buffalo man faces up to 10 years in prison after being charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The weapon was one of eight Jeffrey Parker, 33, turned over to Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents on Sept. 6, prosecutors said.

Parker bought the weapon in May 2011 from Craiglows Gun Shop in West Seneca. The store owner told agents he did not believe the gun was a fully automatic machine gun when he sold it, according to authorities.

Parker was also charged with possession of an unregistered firearm.

