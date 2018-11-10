Caitlin Dewey: Buffalo has grown cool, and everyone's still so nice

I knew my long-awaited return to Buffalo would present some challenges. What I didn’t anticipate, after 11 years away, was the eagerness of my new “neighbors” to help me tackle them.

Bartenders have showered me with free beers. (“Welcome home!” they clink.) Strangers have approached me with their business cards outstretched. (“I couldn’t help but overhear you’re new to the city.”) Besuited businessmen in line at Tim Hortons have imparted football tips and directions to ATMs. And a carousel of freshly minted acquaintances have forwarded my grateful husband’s resume to friends.

“It’s not a problem at all,” one reassured me, when I protested that he surely had better things to do than set up coffee meetings for some guy he just met. “We really want to see people do well here. It’s the City of Good Neighbors, right?”

Apparently it is!

This is not, to be clear, how people act in other cities. After leaving for college in 2007, I spent four years in Syracuse and seven more as a reporter in Washington, D.C. I loved my job at the Washington Post, but knew I’d rebound to Buffalo eventually. For starters, my whole family lives here. Then there’s the issue of housing prices. And a series of holiday visits convinced me Buffalo had somehow grown cool since I left.

Like all large cities, Washington is also “cool” in its own way – great museums and restaurants and Edison bulb-lit bars. But it’s a place where conversations all too frequently begin with a shameless appraisal of each other’s jobs.

In Buffalo, I’m finding, people appear far more … genuine. They begin conversations asking where you went to school. They then rail off a list of their alumni friends.

Buffalonians also ask after parents. They make sunny chitchat in elevators. People are forever holding doors open for me; I’ve exchanged respectful, puzzling pleasantries with downtown catcallers.

In one telling incident, I met a new acquaintance for a drink at a downtown bar. I mentioned I had few friends in the area, and another woman sitting within eavesdropping distance told me to email her. She moved to Buffalo from New York several years ago, she said, and before she knew anyone a stranger befriended her. She was happy to pay the favor forward, she added, by sending me her list of local hang-outs and attractions.

“I don’t remember everyone being so nice,” I told my mom.

Another huge advantage of moving home: regular dinners at your mother’s house.

“People have always been this nice. You just forgot,” she said.

“A near-total stranger offered me his umbrella today.”

“It’s the City of Good Neighbors!” she repeated.

All of that neighborliness has, truly, eased a transition that might have been hard. Sure, we miss our friends and good public transit. But we feel embraced by our new hometown.

Just this past weekend, we ventured out to a party hosted by the friend of a friend of a friend. This distant acquaintance was introduced to us by email, so we approached the given address with friendly apprehension. Is this the right house? We asked the porch-sitters. Are we in the right spot?

“If it’s the wrong house, you’re still welcome,” they said.

True Buffalonians all.