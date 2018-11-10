Matt Barkley expected to start for Bills; Ramon Humber cut

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, the Bills announced Saturday.

Allen will miss his fourth consecutive game since suffering a strained throwing elbow against the Texans.

Matt Barkley, who signed with the team less than two weeks ago, will make his first NFL start since he started six games with the Bears — going 1-5 — in 2016.

With Barkley starting and both Derek Anderson (concussion) and Allen out, Nathan Peterman will be the backup.

In other Bills moves, the team signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Robert Foster and released linebacker Ramon Humber. He played 38 games in three seasons with the Bills but saw his playing time diminish with the rise of second-year linebacker Matt Milano.

Also, Tremaine Edmunds has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play against the Jets on Sunday.