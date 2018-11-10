BRINSMAID, Mark C.

BRINSMAID - Mark C. Of Albany, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 5, 2018 at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center. Born in Buffalo on May 23, 1946, he was the son of the late Sanford and Lucille Church Brinsmaid. Mark grew up in Medina, New York, and graduated from Medina High School, class of 1964. In 1968, Mark received his Bachelor's in Accounting from Clarkson College. Mark married his loving wife, Mary Costich in 1968, and together they settled in Buffalo, NY. Mark worked for Ernst & Young in the tax department in Buffalo. In 1981, the family moved to the Albany area, where Mark worked as a tax partner for Ernst & Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC. Mark was involved with the Schenectady Boys & Girls Club for over 20 years and served on their Board of Directors. He loved boating and spent most summers at their lake house on Sacandaga Lake. In the winter, Mark and Mary would spend time at their house in Carolina Beach, North Carolina. Besides his wife, Mary, Mark is survived by his four children, Kevin Brinsmaid, Carey Grigas (Michael), Cindy Brinsmaid and Keith Brinsmaid; sister, Sandra Kosiorek (Gary); grandchildren, Trevor and Christian Grigas. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 11, 2018 from 1 until 4 pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 10 am at Christ the King Church, 2 Sumter Ave., Albany, 12203. Burial will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or the charity of your choice. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com