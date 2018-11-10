Bob McCarthy: In the election's aftermath ...

Post-election reflection:

• Buffalo’s Tim Kennedy becomes the sole replacement for five area Republicans in the former State Senate majority after his Democrats gained control of the upper house on Tuesday. His phone will now ring much more often.

Kennedy is frequently mentioned as a future mayoral candidate, and the Senate has supplied Buffalo’s last three mayors. But Jim Griffin, Tony Masiello and Byron Brown advanced from the Democratic minority. Will Kennedy’s new spot as Western New York’s only majority senator prove too influential to trade for the headaches of City Hall?

• Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph Lorigo is rightfully offering post-election gloats. The chairman noted that Erie County led the state for Marc Molinaro’s gubernatorial votes on the Conservative line – 26,788 or 8.25 percent of the electorate. Larger Suffolk County came in second with 24,323 or 4.8 percent.

The party’s efforts were not enough to carry Republicans Erik Bohen and Ray Walter in the Assembly, but provided a hefty cushion for Mickey Kearns as clerk.

Lorigo thinks Conservative success in Erie County stems from its moderate voters. But the relentless Election Day ads he aired on conservative talk radio – just as voters were driving to the polls – may very well have inspired last-minute decisions to vote on Row C.

• Say goodbye to those two stalwarts of New York politics – the Women’s Equality and Reform parties – after they failed to gain the required 50,000 votes to remain on the permanent ballot. What were they all about anyway?

• Former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner managed to establish her Serve America Movement line on the ballot despite her low-key run for governor. Two well-known local names – former County Executive Joel Giambra and the former secretary of the State Democratic Committee, Jim Eagan – plan major roles in establishing the reform-minded party in New York.

• Democrat Angela Marinucci came within 6,000 votes of toppling Kearns as county clerk on Tuesday, and Wednesday morning quarterbacks are now wondering if ads featuring the endorsement of Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (a former county clerk) might have helped. Marinucci’s last-minute ads featured her flipping pancakes.

• Speaking of Kearns, his re-election as a Democrat running on the Republican line continues to stick in the craw of everyone at Democratic Headquarters. But Chairman Jeremy Zellner and company are positively giddy about turning back Assemblyman Erik Bohen, a Kearns-like candidate who won an April special election as a Democrat running on the GOP line.

• Former Mayor Anthony Masiello – also a former Democratic state senator ‑ greeted 60th District Senate voters last weekend with automated phone calls for Republican Chris Jacobs.

“Chris has done an excellent job, is honest and has integrity,” Masiello told the Politics Column. “When people help me, I help them back.”

• Chatter continues around New York State about the next chapter for its Republican Party, especially after losing three congressional seats and the Senate – its last bastion of powers. Many of those discussions include the possibility of Erie County Chairman Nick Langworthy taking over the state chairmanship.

• Speaking of the New York GOP’s future, Westchester County financier Harry Wilson probably feels good about passing on a challenge to Cuomo this year. But the bet here is that he is already thinking 2022, when the incumbent retires or seeks a hard-to-obtain fourth term.

• For those keeping score at home, Cuomo took an almost equal vote percentage from Erie County in 2014 and 2018, around 51 percent. But the big turnout this year meant 164,178 votes for the governor this year, compared to 125,617 in 2014.

• Largest percentage in the state for Cuomo: 85 in Manhattan.

Largest percentage in state for Molinaro: 73 in Wyoming.

Wyoming is nice, but Molinaro would rather take Manhattan.

• Campaign 2018 is over. Campaign 2019 has begun.