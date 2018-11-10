Bills-Jets Scouting Report: Is New York better off with Josh McCown at quarterback?

When the Bills run: The struggles of the running game have come into focus this week. LeSean McCoy has 24 attempts in the last three games. Those have produced 24 yards. Backup Chris Ivory has been the more the effective runner, but he’s dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday. The offensive line shares some of the blame here, because there has frequently been nowhere for McCoy to go. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has tried to introduce some new wrinkles in recent weeks, including some runs out of the Wildcat, but it would be nice to see some more of that. The Bills haven’t been able to stretch the defense outside the hash marks, ranking 30th on runs to the right end of the defense and 31st on runs to the left. If there’s a week to get those outside runs going, it’s this one. The Jets rank 22nd or worse on runs to either side. EDGE: Jets.

When the Bills pass: Rookie quarterback Josh Allen has resumed throwing, but the Bills elected to play it safe and hold him out for one more week. That means Matt Barkley is set to make his first start with the team, which says more about Nathan Peterman than anything else. Peterman started and finished a game for the first time in his career in Week 9. He attempted 49 passes, but those went for just 188 yards. The Bills have tried to shake up their receivers in recent weeks, bringing in former Jet Terrelle Pryor and claiming Isaiah McKenzie off waivers from Denver. Pryor will certainly be eager to show his former team they screwed up by letting him go. New York is giving up just 6.1 passing yards per play, which ranks sixth in the NFL. EDGE: Jets.

When the Jets run: New York lost starting running back Bilal Powell for the season, but has kept it together on the ground without him. Former Cleveland Brown Isaiah Crowell has taken over as the lead back. He set a franchise record with 219 rushing yards last month in a game against his former team. Crowell is physical, but deceptively quick. Elijah McGuire played his first game of the season in Week 9, rushing seven times for 30 yards. Two of those carries produced first downs. Expect him to see a little more work this week. The Bills’ run defense will get a boost if rookie middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds can clear concussion protocol before kickoff. He practiced on a limited basis all week. EDGE: Even.

When the Jets pass: Sam Darnold is doubtful, but even if he dresses for the game, he won’t start. That job falls to veteran Josh McCown. The story in New York is similar to one we just went through here in Buffalo, with the Jets trying to spin Darnold’s injury as a blessing in disguise because he gets to observe how a veteran like McCown operates. McCown played well last year, completing 67.3 percent of his passes while throwing 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’ll get leading receiver Quincy Enunwa back in the lineup after he missed the past two games with a high-ankle sprain, but fellow receiver Robby Anderson isn’t expected to play because of an ankle injury of his own. EDGE: Bills.

Special teams: The Jets are solid on special teams, starting with their punt-return unit, which is tied for the NFL lead with 15.9 yards per return. Receiver Andre Roberts has done most of that damage, gaining 270 yards on 16 attempts, with a 78-yard touchdown. Roberts also averages 23.5 yards per kickoff return, with a long of 53 yards. New York ranks 10th in made field goals, as Jason Myers is 20 of 22 this year. Punter Colton Schmidt will need to be much better than he was in his first game since being re-signed last week. Schmidt averaged just 28.0 net yards on five punts against Chicago. The Bills have already used four different punt returners this season, and could make it a fifth if new addition Isaiah McKenzie is active Sunday. EDGE: Jets.

Coaching: The Jets and Bills are remarkably similar. They’ve got defensive-minded head coaches who are trying to figure things out on the offensive side. New York has scored just 16 points over its last two games, struggles that Buffalo can relate to. Todd Bowles seems to always be on the hot seat, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Jets want to bring in a more offensive-minded coach to work with Darnold. Sean McDermott faces one of his bigger decisions of this season Sunday in regards to what the plan for Allen will be. His long-term health has to be the organization’s No. 1 priority. EDGE: Even.

Prediction: Jets 17, Bills 13