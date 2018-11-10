Bills cutting Phillip Gaines sends message to the locker room and fans

The Buffalo Bills cut a starting cornerback this week, and with so much of the conversation rightfully focused on the team’s moribund offense, the move was essentially an afterthought.

Coach Sean McDermott wasn’t even asked about it until Thursday, two days after Phillip Gaines was jettisoned on the team’s off day.

Gaines, a third-round draft pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014, committed pass interference penalties of 47 and 43 yards in the Bills’ 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the team’s seventh defeat in nine games and sixth in noncompetitive fashion. Gaines has been penalized for 131 yards this season. He was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns.

“Everybody has a job to do,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said, “and everybody has to do it at a high level and a level that these coaches expect, and so it was a decision that they made. I thought Gaines had played well for us. He had a couple of tough breaks, a couple of PI calls, but that’s upstairs’ decision to make. I thought he was a great teammate. I thought he was fun to play with, a smart guy, and he’s going to have a solid career in Cleveland or wherever he ends up after that.”

With Gaines gone, the Bills are expected to start undrafted second-year pro Ryan Lewis opposite Tre’Davious White on Sunday at the New York Jets.

They also promoted undrafted rookie Levi Wallace from the practice squad.

“You know, we're just looking at some things,” McDermott said. “Obviously looking at a young guy in Levi and Ryan both, really. Look, we gave up some passes over the top and thought we could do a better job in those areas. And Phillip did a good job. We wish him well. Levi's worked hard and we're looking at some young guys at that position right now.”

Lewis made his NFL debut in the Bills’ stunning Week 3 victory against the Minnesota Vikings, pressed into starting duty a week after Vontae Davis retired and Gaines injured an elbow. He's played in five games, starting three, and recorded 11 tackles, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

“He was thrown in that fire Week 3 against Minnesota, and he came out and did an awesome job,” safety Micah Hyde said. “He just wants to get better every day, and he’s doing a good job of doing that, learning our defense and stepping in and helping us out in a big way.”

Lewis, who played college ball at Pittsburgh, has spent time on the practice squad with the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. The Bills claimed him off waivers from the Patriots in September. Before the month was up, they had waived him, signed him to the practice squad and promoted him back to the active roster.

“This has been my childhood dream since I can remember,” Lewis said, “so anything I can do when I’m out there just means the world to me. I’ll treat every play like it’s my last and just play hard.”

He was surprised when Gaines was released.

“I learned a lot from him,” Lewis said. “He was a veteran guy, pretty much one of the only veteran corners that we had, so it was unfortunate. I don’t make those decisions. It’s a next-man-up mentality, so whatever happens I just keep moving forward.”

Gaines signed a one-year, $880,000 deal with the Bills in the offseason and started six of the seven games he was healthy enough to play this season, including the opener. He was originally signed to provide depth, but won the starting job in training camp over Davis, who infamously walked out of the stadium at halftime of a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and never came back.

Gaines had 30 tackles and two pass breakups this season.

The team’s biggest mistake here was thinking Davis had more football left than he did.

But it’s tough to see how the Bills are a better team without Gaines. They could have simply benched him in favor of Lewis and kept him on the roster.

If there was a hope that Gaines’ release might send a message to the locker room about how costly penalties are unacceptable and how making the same mistake won’t be tolerated, that wasn’t necessarily received.

“It’s a business. Be here one day, gone the next. That’s all I really took from it …” cornerback Taron Johnson said. “If it were my choice, he would still be here. But obviously, it’s not.”

“That’s just the business. And no one’s safe,” Lewis said. “Anyone can be here one day and gone tomorrow. That’s just how it is. I really don’t see it as like a message to the rest of the players.”

“It’s a business,” Hyde said. “You can never be surprised about anything. Nothing in this league surprises me anymore. … I loved everything PG brought to the table.”

Maybe they don’t need a message to drive home expectations. The players know the mistakes they need to clean up. They’re trying as hard as they can.

And frankly, there’s only so much they can do.

The Bills were expected to have one of the best secondaries in the NFL based on what they did last season, and in some respects, they’ve lived up to their billing. While the Bills rank among the worst teams in the league in points allowed, much of that can be attributed to the offense’s penchant for turnovers, which often hand opponents points and short fields.

The Bills’ defense ranks third in the NFL with an average of 212 passing yards allowed and 313.7 total yards allowed. They rank 11th with an average of 101.7 rushing yards allowed.

Veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander views the Bills’ decision to release Gaines as the organization eyeing next season and beyond.

“If you’re looking at it, you can say, ‘OK, we’re 2-7, let’s let some of these young guys play,’” Alexander said. “Obviously, we bring up Levi, Ryan, let’s start grooming them so they can get some experience, because that’s the only real way that you can have guys grow up and mature in this league.

“You can’t have them watching, standing behind a player. Yeah, you can learn some things, but you don’t learn as much as you do by playing the game and getting some real experience. So I’m pretty sure with our record being what it is, that’s the reason why they decided to make the decisions they did and allow these two young guys to have an opportunity to go out there and compete and get some experience under their belt.”

There’s a message that should appeal to the Bills’ frustrated fanbase, if not the veterans in the locker room.