Batavia back has 8 TDs as Cheektowaga falls, 56-28

By Tom Dinki, Special to the News

Cheektowaga had been in this spot before.

The Warriors entered Saturday’s Class B Far West Regional against Section V champion Batavia having defeated the Blue Devils in 2014 and 2015 for trips to the state semifinals.

But this time, Ray Leach was just too much.

Leach and his 417 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, both football state tournament records, overpowered Cheektowaga, handing the Warriors a 56-28 loss at Clarence High School.

“(Leach) came in as advertised and we had nothing for him,” Cheektowaga coach Mike Fatta said. “They came out and executed and jumped all over us and we really didn’t have an answer tonight.”

After giving up just one touchdown to Pioneer in a Section VI Class B title game victory last week at New Era Field, Cheektowaga’s defense struggled out of the gate.

Leach, a senior running back, scored his first touchdown, a 34-yard run, just 54 seconds into the game en route to a 36-0 Batavia (11-0) lead late in the first half.

Leach broke off long runs throughout the night, including four touchdowns of more than 30 yards. He accounted for all of Batavia’s scores — even tackling a Warrior in the end zone for a safety in the second quarter.

“I knew that I had to improve throughout the season,” said Leach, whose team now advances to the state semifinal against Section III champion Skaneateles next Saturday at Union-Endicott High School. “Every week it felt like I was getting strong and stronger, and this week it just proved what I could do.”

Leach was a freshman when Batavia lost 43-36 in the Far West Regional against Cheektowaga in 2015.

“My freshman year, that hurt,” he said. “So we had to come out here and prove something that our team is way different from my freshman year to now.”

Fatta remembers being impressed with Leach even in that 2015 loss.

“He was always a good player, but he’s all grown up now, that’s for sure,” he said.

Down 36-0, Cheektowaga started showing signs of life. Senior quarterback Keshone Beal threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Jihad Butler on the final play of the first half.

In the second half, the Warriors would get an 88-yard kickoff return touchdown by junior cornerback Freddy Parsons and then two touchdown runs by Beal.

“We knew we were down and we knew it was going to be hard, but we just kept fighting,” Beal said.

Despite the Warrior’s offensive effort, they never got within more than 27 points of Batavia, thanks to three second-half touchdown runs by Leach.

Watching from the sideline, Beal said the running back’s performance was both hard to watch and impressive at the same time.

“It was like, ‘Come on, we got to stop him.’ Then it was like, ‘How? How can one man just do all that?’” Beal said.

Despite the disappointing end, Fatta is proud of his team’s Section VI Class B title, its fourth in five years. The Warriors finished 9-2.

“We got a good football team,” Fatta said. “I think one of the kids said it out there (on the field): ‘We’re still a good football team.’”