Aquinas runs away from Lancaster in Class AA regional

It’s been a while since Lancaster took one on the chin the way it did during Saturday’s Class AA Far West Regional football contest.

Still, put into proper perspective, the Legends’ 39-7 season-ending loss to Section V champion Aquinas shouldn’t serve as a sign that Lancaster’s run as the cream of the crop in Section VI Class AA is nearing its conclusion.

Rather, it should be chalked up to a bad day for a Legends team that needed to play a mistake-free game but didn’t against a talented Little Irish team that had too much game-changing speed.

The game was played before an estimated crowd of 2,000 at Clarence High.

“Our goal is to win Section VI every single year and then we’ll see what happens once we get into the state playoffs,” third-year Lancaster coach Eric Rupp said. “We just ran into a really good team today.”

A year after Lancaster (9-2) stunned the perennial state championship contending Little Irish (10-1) en route to the program’s first state final appearance, the Rochester private school earned a small measure of revenge in the rematch.

Caron Robinson scored the first of his two touchdowns just 58 seconds into the game – an 81-yard run up the middle in which he blew past Lancaster defenders. Ruben Torres also scored twice for Aquinas, which is now two wins away from securing its record eighth New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association championship.

Aquinas will face Section III champion Cicero-North Syracuse next Saturday at Union-Edicott High at 7 p.m.

The highlight-reel play came courtesy of Aquinas' Damon Montgomery. He returned an interception 88 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 32-0. He raced down the left sideline and then cut sharply to his right to get to the end zone after seemingly being bottled up.

Lancaster had some chances to score more than once but failed to punch one in until late in the fourth quarter on Brian Martin’s 12-yard touchdown catch.

The Legends’ first great chance to get back in the game came after Robinson’s first TD. Mitch Klima returned the kickoff 55 yards, getting chased down from behind at the Irish 30 by Andre Gaskin. Lancaster failed to score off that great field position.

“We let him know that was a big play he just made,” Robinson said of Gaskin’s tackle.

“The score was what it was, but I thought we were very close offensively. We were just a little off tonight,” Rupp said.

This is Lancaster's worst loss since dropping a 44-21 decision to Kenmore West in the Section VI Class AA semifinals in 2015.

Aquinas rushed for 356 of its 391 offensive yards with Robinson carrying 11 times for 250 yards. Torres had 100 on 19 rushes. The fast, hard-hitting Little Irish defense then held the Legends to 182 yards, including 93 rushing.

Any time it seemed as if there was an opening for a Lancaster player to make a play it closed due to Aquinas’ overall team speed.

“It just wasn’t our night,” Martin said.

Lancaster has had its share of good to great nights since Rupp took over the program. The Legends are 31-4 during his tenure with three Section VI championships.

“It’s amazing,” Martin said. “The last three years we set the foundation. We got Lancaster football on the map and we’re going to keep it there.”

"Right now I'm sad for the seniors," Rupp said. "But once it hits Jan. 1, they're going to get going for the 100th edition of the team."