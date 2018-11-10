Another Voice: Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society is a boon to our community

By Blaine S. Schwartz

Hours before his attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, the suspected attacker announced his intention on social media: “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) has been a backbone of the Jewish community since 1881, resettling countless waves of Jewish and non-Jewish refugees, from Russians fleeing pogroms to Holocaust survivors, and now the current wave of wounded souls coming from war-torn parts of the world like Iraq and the Congo.

HIAS has also been one of the least known organizations in the Jewish community. That can no longer be said. The organization is now not only on the tip of the tongue of all Americans, but is also in the crosshairs of far-right extremists.

The Tree of Life attack put not only the Jewish community on guard, but HIAS as well. On the Monday following the attack, when local refugees came to Jewish Family Service of Buffalo and Erie County, they did so with trepidation. Armed guards patrolled the area to give them some comfort, but their peace of mind has been forever shattered. Now HIAS itself is in jeopardy of losing its governmentally authorized status to provide resettlement services.

This threat to decertify HIAS is part of an ongoing attack by the current administration to curtail refugees from entering the country. The State Department recently announced that it intends to eliminate one or more of the nine resettlement agencies.

We do not yet know when the decision will be announced. Should HIAS be cut from the resettlement programs, decades of expertise and huge amounts of resources will be lost. The Jewish community has contributed millions of dollars and thousands of volunteer hours to the resettlement of thoroughly vetted refugees (not to be confused with asylum seekers or undocumented individuals). Cutting the Jewish community out of refugee resettlement would have profound implications for our community and our country.

At our local branch of Jewish Family Service, new arrivals are met at the airport, given food and lodging, as well as a wide variety of services including English as a second language, social services and psychology. There are jobs waiting for them and they become productive members of society. This is a collaborative effort that extends well beyond the Jewish community.

In this tense political climate, we cannot allow the shooter in Pittsburgh and people like him to win the day. We hope Buffalonians will join together in combating hate and protecting organizations like HIAS that truly make America great.

Blaine S. Schwartz is chairman of the board of Jewish Family Service of Buffalo and Erie County.