Allegany-Limestone girls soccer falls in Class B semifinals

By Perry L. Novak, Special to the News

CORTLAND — The final score was 4-0 and most people would have assumed the defending state Class C champs would have been the victor.

They would have been wrong.

Holland Patent's girls soccer team stunned the defending New York State Public High School Athletic Association champions from Allegany-Limestone on a cold and windy day at Cortland High School.

The Section III champion Golden Knights (21-1-1) were not picked by many to win the Class B semifinal. It was their first trip to the final four and the Gators were coming off a championship season in Class C and looked equally impressive in Class B this season.

But stun them they did, and in lightning-quick fashion. Anna Dornburgh scored in the sixth minute, Mayle Lupia-Eannace added another in the 25th and Alexis Johnson scored the third HP goal in the 37th minute to put coach Dal MacArthur's team in a tough spot.

Allegany-Limestone's season ends with an 18-3 record.

"They scored that first goal and we went into a panic mode," the veteran coach said.

"They were all over us. They were a good team."

Haedyn Roberts made many impressive saves for HP to keep A-L from getting its offense untracked in the first half and did likewise in the second after Hannah Bochniak scored in the 45th minute.

The junior even stopped a penalty kick in the win.

"I can't say enough about Haedyn," HP coach Josh Olney said of his rangy and athletic goalie. "Haedyn's performance was spot on.

"I told the girls if we could score early it'd do a lot for our confidence. It went up."

Holland Patent will face Section IV's Chenango Forks in Sunday's final. Chenango Forks beat Section VIII's Whitney, 3-0, in Saturday's other semifinal.

Macarthur said when A-L was bumped to Class B that he thought the school might be the smallest in the state in its classification. Then, he thought it would be a great challenge that he and his players could embrace this season.

After early-season losses to Hamburg and Olean, the Gators were largely dominant. They needed a goal in the final minute for a come-from-behind, 3-2 win against Southwestern and needed overtime to beat North Tonawanda, 3-2.

They met their match Saturday.

"(After) halftime we started to play better, but they (HP) played great," Macarthur said. "They could go all the way."