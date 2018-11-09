What you need to know about football Far West regionals
The Far West Regionals – otherwise known as the state quarterfinals – are Friday and Saturday at Clarence High School. Winners advance to the Western finals next weekend at Union-Endicott.
A year ago, Section VI teams went 5-0 in this round for the first time. Can the winning streak continue?
Here are previews of each of the games:
- CLASS AA: Lancaster vs. Aquinas
- CLASS A: West Seneca East vs. Irondequoit
- CLASS B: Cheektowaga vs. Batavia
- CLASS C: Cleveland Hill vs. Letchworth-Warsaw
- CLASS D: CSP vs. Alexander
Lancaster Legends look to keep the mohawk, and winning, tradition alive
