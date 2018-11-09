WAUGAMAN, Delwyn E. "Bud"

WAUGAMAN - Delwyn E. "Bud"

November 6, 2018, age 84; beloved husband of 58 years to Donna J. (nee Akins) Waugaman; devoted father of Sandra Waugaman- Beck, Sonia, Robert (Lynn), Keith, Jeffrey (Danielle), Maxine, and the late Brenda; loving grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Mildred (late Francis) McGinnis, Delores (late John) Reesman and predeceased by two brothers and one sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (at W. Ferry St.), where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 11 AM. Interment with Military Honors to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Friends invited. Mr. Waugaman was a United States Korean War Air Force Veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com