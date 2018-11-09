Tickets for five big Buffalo events go on sale Friday

There was a whirlwind of interest in five concert and event announcements over the last 10 days in Buffalo, and Friday, Nov. 9, is the date these tickets go on sale.

Blake Shelton

Who is he?: Country music superstar who is also a coach on "The Voice." Put on a memorable St. Patrick's Day show in then-First Niagara Center in 2016.

Event date: Feb. 22, 2019, in KeyBank Center.

Ticket info: $39-$119, on sale at 10 a.m. through Tickets.com.

Nick Mason

Who is he?: Pink Floyd's former drummer had to be coaxed a bit to go on tour, but the recent announcement he'd come to Buffalo has caused a stir in the city's classic rock fans.

Event date: April 11, 2019, in Shea's Buffalo Theatre (646 Main St.).

Ticket info: $49.50-$125, on sale at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com or the Shea's ticket office.

WWE Live Holiday Tour

What is it?: World Wrestling Entertainment just released details for its holiday tour and given its sizable fan-base here, Buffalo made the list.

Event date: Dec. 30 in KeyBank Center.

Ticket info: $19.50-$119.50, on sale at noon at Tickets.com or at the KeyBank Center box office.

Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic

What is it?: Poor Elmo. He doesn't know magic at the beginning of the show, but thanks to his friends and his dedication, the powers are soon his.

Event dates: March 16-17, 2019, in University at Buffalo Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre (103 CFA, UB North in Amherst).

Ticket info: $15-$115, on sale at 10 a.m. at Ticketfly.com.

Mother Mother

Who are they?: Vancouver alt-rock group that played Niagara Falls' Rapids Theatre last year and just dropped new music Nov. 2.

Event date: March 16, 2019, in Town Ballroom (681 Main St.).

Ticket info: $20 in advance, on sale at 10 a.m. via Ticketfly.com or the ballroom's ticket office.

