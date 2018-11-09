SWIATKOWSKI, Florence (Przybylak)

November 7, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Felix. Devoted mother of the late Philip (Valarie), Deborah Smith, Diane (Richard) Bender, and Paul (Marie) Swiatkowski. Loving grandmother of Justine (Steve) Brady, Ricky (Jessica) Smith, Julie Bender, Ashley Bender, and Jessica Swiatkowski. Great-grandmother of April, Heather, Austin, Cameron, Lexi, Dylan and Christopher. Dear sister of Joan (late Raymond) Nowak and Virginia (late Stephen) Radominski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the Buszka Funeral HoME, Inc., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Monday at 9 am and at St. Bernard's Church at 9:30 am. Visitation Sunday from 2-6 PM. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com