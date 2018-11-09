Rosters announced for Medaille Sports Management Invitational Girls Game

One week after the Section VI boys soccer Exceptional Seniors Game roared in Elma, the girls grip the spotlight Sunday for their post-season invitational match, organized by Tim Kronenwetter and his Medaille College Sports Management program.

The blue and gray teams, listed below, will square off from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Sahlen Sports Park (7070 Seneca St., Elma). It's free to attend. The format is 9-vs.-9, including goalkeepers, and will be played on Field 1.

Among the standouts from last week's boys game was International Prep forward Mo Abbas, who scored twice, and Math Science Technology goalkeeper Cristino Almonte, who rode his bike 20 miles for the tryouts, training session and match, then made a key save in the waning moments.

Here are the rosters for the girls game, below, with additional statistics from the 2018 season at Section6girlssoccer.com.

GRAY TEAM

Coaching staff:

Joel Maxson, Hamburg Monarchs

Mark Evert, Villa Maria women

No. 2: Julia Schurr, Orchard Park midfielder-forward: Three goals, three assists.

*Played premier four years with Empire, three with WNY Flash Academy. Will attend Canisius.

No. 3: Ali Jurkowski, Lancaster defender: Five goals, one assist.

*Four years on varsity, captained the side, also on WNY Flash Academy's ECNL team. Spent two years with Empire United. Will attend Canisius.

No. 4: Jayna Galley, Holland forward: 23 goals, seven assists.

*Played nine years with Holland Soccer Club, three years on varsity, captain twice.

No. 5: Isabella Bogucki, Olmsted midfielder-forward: 17 goals, 12 assists.

*Six years on Olmsted varsity, captain for two; premier with Global Premier Soccer, club captain, GPS regional team selection. Alternate for GPS National Team.

No. 6: Brianna Calmes, Holland defender: Seven goals, five assists.

*Three-year varsity player, eight years with Holland Soccer Club.

No. 7: Anna Pitz, Iroquois defender: No stats.

*Three years on varsity, two-year captain for Chiefs. All-division selection.

No. 8: Kelsey Matuszak, Pioneer midfielder: 14 goals, four assists.

*Three years on varsity, captain as a senior. Played eight years with Arcade Soccer Club.

No. 9: Olivia Chamberlin, Holland midfielder: Three goals, six assists.

*Three years on varsity, named captain, eight years with Holland Soccer Club.

No. 10: Aussie Mariacher, Iroquois midfielder-forward: Four goals, 11 assists.

*Three years on varsity, also played for TriTown Soccer Club, Empire United and WNY Flash Academy.

No. 11: Caitlin Gonter, Hamburg midfielder: Three goals, five assists.

*Played club soccer with Orchard Park Soccer Club, also two with premier side Black Watch.

No. 12: Grace Donovan, Iroquois midfielder-forward: Seven goals, nine assists.

*Three-year varsity player, spent eight years with TriTown Soccer Club.

Goalkeeper: Laura Mecca, Hamburg: 0.49 goals allowed/game, 46 saves.

*Played five years with Olympic Development Program, five years with OP Storm, named second-team ECIC II.

Goalkeeper: Rebecca Roman, Orchard Park: 0.66 goals allowed/game, 75 saves.

*Two-time captain for Quakers, played eight years of Orchard Park Soccer Club, including four years in Thruway League.

BLUE TEAM

Coaching staff:

Ed Apholz, Akron HS

Doug Curella, Clarence Soccer Club

Chelsea Johannssen, Newfane HS

No. 3: Olivia Hooley, North Tonawanda defender-midfielder: Five goals, five assists.

*Six years on varsity, ODP for four years, played for both Empire Development Academy, WNY Flash.

No. 4: Faye Panagopoulos, Kenmore West forward: 12 goals, six assists.

*Three years with Kenmore West varsity, also played for Empire and WNY Flash. Will attend Daemen.

No. 5: Alyssa Lorka, Frontier midfielder: Seven goals, nine assists.

*Two-time all-ECIC I pick, second-team All-WNY in 2017. Played for Hamburg Monarchs.

No. 6: Samantha Maghrak, Niagara Wheatfield midfielder: Four goals, two assists

*Six years on varsity, played premier with Empire United and WNY Flash. Will attend Brockport.

No. 7: Kasey Hollins, Orchard Park forward: Nine goals, four assists.

*Three-year varsity player, also played for Empire and WNY Flash.

No. 8: Madison Bainbridge, Pioneer defender: Two assists.

*Three years on varsity, was captain as senior. Spent eight years with Arcade Soccer Club.

No. 9: Alli Jacobs, Eden midfielder: Nine goals, three assists.

*Three years on varsity, also member of Hamburg Monarchs, Lake Shore Soccer Club.

No. 10: Emily Applegate, Frontier defender-midfielder: Two goals, one assist.

*Hamburg Monarchs' U-19 MVP, captain for travel side in U-18, too.

No. 11: Hannah Woodrich, Orchard Park midfielder: Two goals.

*Seven years with OP Storm, including Thruway League.

No. 12: Claire Birkemeier, Lake Shore midfielder-forward: Eight goals, four assists.

*Four years on varsity, played travel with Hamburg Monarchs and Lake Shore Soccer Club.

No. 13: Sarah Milczarski, Newfane defender-midfielder: Four goals, five assists.

*Four years on varsity, captain for two, played seven years with Wilson Soccer Club.

Goalkeeper, No. 2: Alex Speyer, Holland (also midfielder): Two goals, one assist; 0.63 goals allowed/game, 23 saves.

*Holland Soccer Club for eight years, Lancaster-Depew for two.

Goalkeeper: Maddy Traverse, Newfane: 2.20 goals allowed/game, 134 saves; also one goal, four assists.

*Four years on varsity, three-time all-Niagara Orleans pick.

