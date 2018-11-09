RIVERA-SIKORSKI, Roxanne

RIVERA-SIKORSKI - Roxanne November 7, 2018, age 47. Beloved wife of Kevin P. Sikorski; loving mother of Hannah and David Sikorski; dear daughter of Jesus and the late Frances (nee Scire) Rivera; caring sister of the late Pauline Smitherman; adored aunt of Charlie Smitherman; also survived by many cousins and a dear friend Louis Pozantides. Arrangements by the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held in the near future. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com