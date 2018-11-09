Reward offered in Cheektowaga bank robbery

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information about an Oct. 5 bank robbery in Cheektowaga.

The suspect robbed a KeyBank branch at 1675 Walden Ave. He is a black male between 40 and 50 years old and about 6 feet tall.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 867-6161 or submit a tip through the "Buffalo Tips" app. In order to be eligible for the reward, the information must lead to an arrest or indictment.