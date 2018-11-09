Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 9, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from astrophysicist Carl Sagan, born on this date in 1934, “It pays to keep an open mind, but not so open your brains fall out.”

STOP AND SHOP – The Lancaster Historical Society Museum, 40 Clark St., Lancaster, hosts a holiday quilt and craft show from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church, 12029 Liberia Road, East Aurora, holds a vendor and craft fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A portion of proceeds will benefit local charities.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 115 O’Connell Ave., in Buffalo’s Old Firs Ward, holds its annual fall bazaar from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. A visitor from the North Pole will make a special appearance. Admission is free.

WINNING TICKETS – St. Luke Lutheran Church, 900 Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga, holds its semi-annual meat raffle Saturday evening in Polish Falcons Hall, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Doors at 6 p.m., first raffle at 7. Admission is $5, which includes beer, wine, pop, snacks and door prizes.

Father Baker Council 2243, Knights of Columbus, 2838 Lackawanna, also holds a meat raffle Saturday evening. Doors at 6 p.m., first spin at 7. Admission is $5 and includes a roast beef sandwich, beer and pop, and music by Nickel City Road Show. Outside snacks are allowed, but no outside alcoholic beverages.

LET’S EAT – The First Volunteer Fire Company of Bergholz holds a chowder and baked goods sale at 11 a.m. Saturday in the truck hall, 2470 Niagara Road, Bergholz. Chowder is $4 per quart.

Lt. Col. Matt Urban VFW Post 7275, at 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster, serves a Veterans Day steak dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 advance, $13 at the door. Call 681-8387.

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St. near Union Road, West Seneca, offers its 15th annual chili dinner with four chili recipes from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10. For info, call 440-8173.

Brighton Place Library holds its annual spaghetti dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Banchetti by Rizzo, 550 North French Road, Getzville. Tickets are $10 advance, $12 at the door. Call 332-4375.

