REID, Madeleine B. "Babs"

96, of Gowanda, NY passed away November 7, 2018. Born April 26,1922, daughter of the late Casimer and Catherine (Koch) Noecker. In 1940 she married John S. Reid who predeceased her in 1991. Mr. and Mrs. Reid founded Gowanda Harley Davidson in 1947. She was a member of St. Joseph's RC Church and it's Rosary and Altar Society, Zoar Valley Riders, Southern Tier HOG, GMC Motorhome Club, Collins Center Senior Citizens, Mother's Club at St. Joseph's RC Church and won the St. Joseph's Fidelis Service Award. She is survived by four sons, David (Marilyn), John (Monica), Robert (Nancy) and Martin (Nancy) Reid and five daughters, Barbara (Edward) Oswalt, Elizabeth (Michael) Johengen, Rebecca (Allan) Mowry, Monica (Alan) Hall and Paula (Randall) Rosen, also predeceased by a son, Anthony Reid. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren; four brothers, Nicholas, Paul, Thomas and Charles Noecker and three sisters, Patricia Dominesey, Mary Elizabeth Mest and Sr. Catherine Noecker OFS and several nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by four brothers, John, Donald, James and Francis Noecker. Friends may call on Monday, from 3-7pm at Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main Street in Gowanda, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Tuesday at noon at St. Joseph's RC Church in Gowanda, NY. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's RC Church.