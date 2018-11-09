Reflections on Buffalo's transformation from bad – to better

John Slenker has seen a lot of changes in the Buffalo Niagara job market over the last three decades – most of them for the better.

As the state Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo, Slenker's job has been to regularly take the pulse of the local job market.

When he started, back in 1992, that pulse was weak – and getting weaker – with rising unemployment and a hiring slump that started during the 1990-91 recession but persisted even as other parts of the country began recovering.

Now, as Slenker walked out of his Main Street office for the final time on Oct. 31 and headed into retirement, the pulse is much stronger. Unemployment is at an 18-year low and companies are complaining that they can't find enough qualified workers.

"There's no comparison between then and now," Slenker said. "It's a different job market. The patient is finally healthy."

It's not just the job market that is better. Home prices are rising faster, hitting record highs. People are moving back downtown into newly renovated apartments, many in old buildings that had been vacant for years. There's even new home construction within Buffalo.

"You're basically seeing Amherst and Clarence-style homes built in the city," Slenker said. "Pinch me."

Of course, it's not all rosy. Our job growth still is much slower than the rest of the country, which means fewer new opportunities for people here and maintains the pull that young workers feel to move away, in search of better-paying jobs. Our wages are still about 15 percent lower than they are nationally, which makes it harder to attract workers from better-paying parts of the country.

But Slenker now sees stability in the Buffalo Niagara job market. That's a big improvement after decades of decline, especially as the region saw roughly 2 of every 5 factory jobs disappear during Slenker's more than quarter century with the Labor Department. In its place, the service economy has grown. Back office financial services are an important source of new jobs. So are the health care and education sectors.

And the steady job drain has finally stopped. Factory employment has stabilized. Manufacturing, which used to account for about 17 percent of the region's jobs, now is just 9 percent - but that painful shift also means that, going forward, the Buffalo Niagara job market should be less cyclical and better able to weather recessions.

"We're much more diversified and we're much more competitive in a lot of the industries that are here," Slenker said.

As that shift was occurring, the region's leadership also had an epiphany. With the Cuomo administration creating regional economic development councils across the state, Buffalo Niagara's fragmented business and political leadership was forced to finally come up with an economic plan that actually had cohesive support behind it.

Slenker credits Howard Zemsky, the Buffalo developer who was co-chairman of the council in its early days, with successfully spearheading the efforts to analyze the region's economic strengths and its weaknesses, and then figure out how to capitalize on those strengths.

"Howard Zemsky was able to get everybody going in the same direction," Slenker said.

But the council's plan – and the state's big investment in the region through the Buffalo Billion – didn't resolve all of the challenges. The region's population has stabilized, but it's still aging. Our median age of 40 is more than two years older than the national average. That's a challenge because the lack of population growth makes it harder to fill jobs as older workers retire.

That challenge is further compounded because our job growth has been so tepid over the last three decades that the number of people moving here from elsewhere is far lower than the national average.

That aging population also is one reason why the tax subsidies for trendy new loft apartments downtown and the investment in attractions like Canalside are so important, Slenker said.

"A lot of this stuff was done with millennials in mind, because one of our challenges was the aging of the population," he said. "You have to make Buffalo and Western New York more attractive."

Better primary and secondary schools would help, too.

"The most sure way to fix your economy is to have a highly educated, well-qualified work force," said Slenker, who also is president of the Alexander Central School District's board of education. "The people who are disadvantaged right now are the people who did not necessarily get that high-quality education.

The federal crackdown on immigration also hurts. "That worries me because immigrants are a source of stimulus," Slenker said. "They bring a drive to get a better life that most Americans can't imagine."

Still, Slenker sees progress. The region's population of young people has been growing. The region has been adding jobs – slowly but steadily – for eight years. And there seems to be a sense of confidence across the region that things have taken a turn for the better.

"You had a 40-year decline, and it's going to take a while to reverse all of it. But the amount of progress that's been made in the last six years has been incredible," Slenker said. "The confidence that people now have in the region is going to last a long time."