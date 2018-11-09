PROSSER, William E.

PROSSER - William E. Memorial Services for William E. Prosser will be Friday, November 9, 2018, 2:00 PM at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. Bill was born December 6, 1926 at North Tonawanda, New York, to Earl N. Prosser and Ruth A. (Storms) Prosser. He passed from this life on November 7, 2018 in Ardmore, at the age of 91. He graduated in 1945 from Tonawanda High School and received an Applied Arts and Science Degree from Erie Community College. He and Carol Evelyn (Allen) Prosser were married on February 7, 1953 in Pensacola, Florida. She preceded him in death on July 5, 2006. Bill was a Veteran, having served in WWII with the Army Airforce. He was the owner/manager of Fibre Reduction Company. Bill has been a member of the First Baptist Church in Ardmore for 45 years. He was a longtime member of the city planning commission, served on the board at the Goddard Center and was a trustee at the Greater S.W. Historical Museum. He enjoyed golf, travel, and his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ruth Prosser; wife, Carol Evelyn Prosser; daughter, Ellen Langland; brother, Harry Prosser; sister, Betty Geltz and granddaughter, Dana South. Bill is survived by his daughter, Shawn Irene South and husband Russell of Ardmore; son-in-law, Robert Langland of Topeka, Kansas; sister, Janet Sciolino of Kenmore, New York; grandchildren, Bethany McGee and husband Sean of Ardmore, Emily South of Ardmore, and "Bo" David Niles Langland of Topeka, Kansas; great-grandchildren, Jadyn, Layla, and R.J.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special thanks to his caregivers, Nanci Howard and Tracy Cathey-Nava. Memorials may be made to The First Baptist Church of Ardmore, 225 1st Ave. S.W., Ardmore, OK 73401. Online condolences may be made to craddockfuneralhome.com.