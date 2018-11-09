Play to Watch: Jets show interior blitzes

The defenses of Jets coach Todd Bowles have ranked among the top four in the NFL in blitz percentage each of the past five seasons. Bowles likes to bring pressure up the middle to get in the QB’s vision and force harmless dump offs.

On this play against Cleveland, the Jets threatened up the middle with linebackers Avery Williamson (54) and Darron Lee (58). But they backed off, and slot corner Buster Skrine (21) blitzed. It was only a five-man protection, so it was on QB Tyrod Taylor (5) to account for Skrine. Taylor did not see open underneath receivers and took the sack. The Jets will put a lot of pressure on the Bills' protection schemes.