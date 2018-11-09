One-on-One Coverage: WNY's Ron Jaworski ‘disappointed’ he never got to play for the Bills

Ron Jaworski had hoped his 17-year career as an NFL quarterback would begin differently.

“I wanted to play for the Buffalo Bills,” he said.

Instead, it was the Los Angeles Rams who made Jaworski a second-round draft pick from Youngstown State in 1973. Until that moment, the Lackawanna native believed there was a decent chance he’d fulfill a childhood dream by becoming a member of the Bills.

“Lou Saban, at that time, was the coach of the Buffalo Bills and coaching at the East-West Shrine (college all-star game),” Jaworski said. “Dan Fouts was quarterbacking in that game and hurt his shoulder in practice. So Lou, who was aware I was a local kid, called my house to let me know he had picked me to replace Dan Fouts.

“There were guys like Bert Jones and Tony Adams and Gary Huff, who were major-college players there, and I was from Youngstown State. And I think, by most accounts, I outplayed all of them in that game. My stock probably went from a fourth- or fifth-rounder to the 37th player selected in the entire draft, so I’m deeply indebted to Lou Saban for giving me that opportunity.”

He only wishes the dots he had connected, with Saban witnessing first-hand how well he had performed and the fact he was from Western New York, actually put him in a Bills uniform.

“Make no mistake about it, I was disappointed when I was not drafted by the Bills,” Jaworski, 67, said. “In fact, a little bit later they drafted Joe Ferguson. Although I was tremendously excited to go to the Rams, I did want to play for my hometown team.”

In 1977, the Rams traded Jaworski to the Philadelphia Eagles, who he would lead to the Super Bowl, where they lost to Oakland. He also played for the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs before retiring to a long stretch as a television analyst for NFL Films and ESPN.

In this week’s “One-on-One Coverage,” Jaworski spent some time on the phone with The Buffalo News to talk about his playing and broadcasting careers, growing up in Lackawanna, being part owner of seven golf courses in Southern New Jersey (where he lives) and Pennsylvania, and his part ownership of the Philadelphia Soul of the Arena Football League.

Buffalo News: How great was it for you and other former Eagle players to celebrate the Super Bowl championship with the current team?

Ron Jaworski: All of us former players, we live through this team vicariously because we got to one Super Bowl and we lost, and that stings because you always think you're going to get back and we didn’t. But I applaud (team owner) Jeffrey Lurie, (coach) Doug Pederson and (General Manager) Howie Roseman because they reached out to the alumni and really accepted us, which is great and doesn’t happen everywhere.

Jeffrey actually gave me a Super Bowl ring because of my involvement with the hiring of Doug Pederson. They brought in myself and (former Bills GM) Bill Polian as advisers through the interview process and to conduct the interviews and it worked out -- the Eagles won the Super Bowl with the guy we chose.

BN: What were some specifics of your role in the interview process?

RJ: I asked a lot of the football questions, the Xs and Os, about the present game because of all the work I do in my tape study at NFL Films. They felt that I was a guy that could help in that area. I would say there were probably about 15 quality candidates. Some were phone interviews, many of them were personal interviews out at Jeffrey's house for 10 to 12 hours.

It ended up being Doug and it was unanimous, not surprisingly. Personally, I know Doug going way back to 1993, so I knew the type of person he was. I knew his background, I knew his character, I knew his family life. And I thought he would be able to handle the trials and tribulations that he'd have to deal with in a rabid football town like Philadelphia. Obviously, it turned out right.

BN: How did you get involved with the golf business?

RJ: It began when I was playing for the Eagles, in 1979. Through the years, I've owned and operated 20 golf courses. Presently, I own and operate seven in the Philadelphia area. And it really went back to something that I thought very seriously about when I first came in the league, and that was longevity. I learned very quickly that life in the NFL is very short.

Through the years, I’ve developed a model that works. I integrate a sports bar and I trade off my reputation as a former professional athlete and a guy that's on TV a lot. (Baltimore Ravens quarterback) Joe Flacco is my business partner. Joe and I have been friends for probably 12 or 13 years; he went to Audubon High School, which is right in this area.

We have a sports bar and large-screen TVs in each of the five facilities. And I'm at my places on a regular basis. I don't just slap my name on the thing. I do a radio show on Wednesday night and I move it around to each of my places every single week.

BN: Were you attracted to golf as a kid growing up in Lackawanna?

RJ: I started playing at South Park Golf Club, just on the outskirts of Lackawanna. I was probably nine, 10, 11 years old. I normally ended up playing only eight holes, because I couldn't afford to go to the pro shop to start on the first hole, so we'd sneak onto the second hole. I had some makeshift, hand-me-down clubs and would find some golf balls in the woods.

So that's kind of where I picked up my passion for the game. I loved to play when I was an active player. Tuesday was a great day for me because that was our day off and I would go play golf. I could just relax on the golf course. I always kind of loved the solace of being away from the fans while hitting a little ball around. Then I found out, in the business world, I could be successful with operation and then began acquiring golf courses.

BN: What are some of your favorite memories of life in Lackawanna?

RJ: My life growing up on South Shore Boulevard in Lackawanna was fantastic. In my opinion, a great community. It was blue-collar. Hard-working people that cared about each other and I just loved the fact that I grew up in that type of community. I still reflect favorably on all the life lessons I learned in the Steel City of Lackawanna – that if you want to achieve something, if you work hard, you can achieve it. I learned that from that city and learn that from my parents.

I was an avid football fan, always have been. As a kid growing up, I was a Buffalo Bill season ticket-holder at the ol’ Rockpile. I was probably 12, 13, 14. And to this day, I still remember it was section 23, Row 13, Seat 3. Seven games for 21 bucks. How could I go wrong? I used to go to games and sit by myself in the stands, that’s how big of a Bills fan I was. Every once in a while I would bum a ride from somebody, but many times I would take the bus, transfer at Jefferson Avenue and go to War Memorial Stadium.

I was dreaming that someday I would be Jack Kemp and Daryle Lamonica, guys of that era. They were my inspiration and the Bills were my inspiration of always dreaming of being a professional athlete. I still remember going on the field after they won the 1964 AFL championship -- they had a snow fence around the field and the fans knocked that down real quick -- and Al Bemiller, a center on that team, gave me his chinstrap.

The majority of my family worked at Bethlehem Steel. My dad, who passed away when I was a sophomore in college, worked at Zoladz Lumber on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo. Home builders would bring in blueprints, and he would figure out the amount of lumber that they needed. He was very bright man. My mom, who is 95 and living in South Jersey and just doing great, was a cleaning lady at Ellicott Square Building in Downtown Buffalo. My family taught me that the work ethic was critical.

BN: You ended up at Youngstown State on a football scholarship, but you were also an outstanding baseball player at Lackawanna High School.

RJ: I was a catcher and was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals. I played baseball literally every day in the summer. Besides high school, there were three or four different leagues I played in, traveling leagues. Just loved to play baseball. But my dad was pretty adamant that I was going to go to college. No one in our family had gone to college and he just wanted me to be the guy that kind of would break the ice. Despite my wanting to play baseball and sign a minor-league baseball contract, he convinced me it would be best to get my education. It was probably the best decision that I never made.

BN: What other colleges were interested in you for football?

RJ: I was recruited by Syracuse, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Florida, Boston College, Boston University. But I was about 6-foot-2 and about 170 pounds and as I'm visiting all of these major schools, I’m thinking, “I’m going to get frickin' killed if I go to one of these majors.” Fortunately, I understood that, physically, my body wasn’t ready to go to one of those schools.

But I knew I could throw the football and when I went to Youngstown, Dike Beede was the coach and they ran what was called the Side-Saddle T. It was a little variation of today's shotgun formation, and the coach said, “If you come to Youngstown, we’ll throw the ball 35 times a game.” That’s what I wanted to hear.

Coach Beede also taught forestry at Youngstown. My dad was in the lumber business and my dad came with me on my visit. The coach, I think, recruited my dad because they talked wood and lumber almost the whole time. I remember on the drive back to Lackawanna after the visit, my dad said, “I think this would be a great place for you.”

BN: When the Eagles traded for you in 1977, did you have any idea what you were getting into?

RJ: No, I was very unsure what I was getting into, but Dick Vermeil told me I was his quarterback and I was going to play. In Los Angeles, that wasn’t the case. I had been in LA four years and we played in three NFC Championship games. We never made the Super Bowl, but I was accustomed to winning. Chuck Knox was a great football coach, a great mentor to me. When I came to Philly in '77, that team was a mess. There was very little talent. They didn't have a first-round draft choice for like five years.

But I had great faith in Coach Vermeil. He had put together an incredible coaching staff, including Sid Gillman, and we just got a little bit better every single year. But that first year, man, it was like, “Oh, my God I'm used to winning. This team’s not very good, this is going to be very hard.” And it was. We had to put a lot of extra effort in to become a good football team.

BN: Philadelphia proved to be such a natural fit for you.

RJ: These are blue-collar people and it wasn't much different than Buffalo. You've got to win, you've got to perform, but what I hear now – and I haven’t thrown a meaningful pass in 28 years – is people talk about my toughness. And as an athlete, I always took great pride in getting knocked down and getting back up.

Maybe that’s where I’ve had success in business because you're not always going to come out on top. I wasn't afraid to work hard, I wasn't afraid to get knocked down, I wasn't afraid to take risks. I wasn't always successful, but I look back now, what people always respected, I kept getting back up and fighting.

BN: How did you get into broadcasting?

RJ: About a month after I retired in 1990, Steve Sabol called wanting me to come to work for NFL Films. We did the NFL Matchup show for 27 years. To this day, my office is still at NFL Films in Mt. Laurel, N.J. I still love studying the tape. I let the game tape dictate how a player’s playing, why a team won or why they lost. The coaches may not always agree, but at the end of the day they know my thoughts, my comments are always based on what I saw on the tape. Nothing personal.

The five years I was doing Monday Night Football, I still did the Matchup show. To me, it was the only show on television for many, many years that broke down the Xs and Os of the game. I loved that part of it. I love the strategy of the game.

BN: In 2004, you bought a piece of the Philadelphia Soul of the Arena Football League, for which you also are chairman of the executive committee. What’s that experience been like?

RJ: I love it. There's nothing more exciting than playing in the NFL, but as an owner of an AFL team, I sit in the front row right next to the bench. Man, it gets my juices flowing. I love the competition.

Besides Dick Vermeil, I also have a couple of former players, Jahri Evans and Marques Colston, as partners. And by the way, I get a lot of calls from NFL players who are interested in becoming owners of Arena Football League teams, so I’ve got a pretty good Rolodex of guys that want to invest as we go through league expansion right now.

Jon Bon Jovi was my business partner for many years with the ownership of the Soul. Still a dear friend. We went dark in 2009 to go through a league restructuring and at that point, Jon was looking to become an NFL owner. Everyone knows he made a strong bid to buy the Buffalo Bills. It didn't work out. By the way, Jon was never going to move that team to Canada. I think he really got a bad rap on that. The Pegulas got the team and I think they're terrific owners.