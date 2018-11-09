No place like home for NYSPHSAA field hockey Final Four participants Williamsville North and Barker

Williamsville North field hockey fans looking for their team in action this weekend won’t have to stray too far from campus.

That is a welcomed change for them and the Spartans, who have the potential to benefit from home-field advantage during the most important games of the season.

Section VI will be well-represented in the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Final Four with Class A champ Williamsville North and Class C’s Barker among the teams two wins away from being able to hoist the state championship plaque high above their heads.

The tournament begins Saturday morning with both Class A state semifinals slated for 10 a.m. The games will be played on adjacent fields. The Class B semifinals are at 12:30 p.m. and Class C at 3 p.m. Winners advance to championship games Sunday with the same start times for each respective classification.

Barker meets Section VIII winner Carle Place, while Williamsville North faces Sachem East of Long Island Section XI.

The Spartans (18-1) and Raiders (17-3) hope to enjoy the luxuries of being at home in a tournament that hasn’t been kind to Western New York teams in the past. That includes Will North, the only area program to win multiple state championships (2007 and 2010), which has lost its last two state semifinal appearances. Sweet Home (2000) and Akron (1992) are the only other Section VI teams to win state titles in field hockey.

The Spartans had to play their last championship game at nearby Williamsville East since Section VI finals must be contested on a neutral field (Williamsville North was pre-determined as the Section VI championship tripleheader host prior to the start of the season). After drubbing Clarence, 5-0, to capture their fourth straight Sectional crown, the Spartans beat Fairport, 3-1, at Penfield High School to earn the right to play at home during the school’s 50th anniversary celebration.

“Hopefully we have a sea of green and gold in the stands,” North coach Jess Rys said. “The girls have been working hard from nonstarters to the starters. They have put in the time and effort. It’s nice for it to all come together.”

North has won 36 of its last 38 games. If the Spartans can increase that to 38 of 40, they would have indeed earned a golden moment.

To do that they will rely on an attack that has been dangerous backed up by a strong midfield corps. Five Spartans have scored at least 10 or more goals with Lauren Rabinowitz leading them with 18. The Roland sisters, Erin (14) and Emma (12) follow. Erin Roland also has 15 assists.

Barker, which only has two seniors, has had to rally for wins in three of its last four starts to reach its first Final Four since 2013. Coach Jeff Costello hopes the Raiders can get off to a stronger start and play with the lead throughout. That’s especially key against Carle Place since Long Island teams have a reputation for being strong in the sport.

The Raiders top scorers are Katrina Clare (30 goals), Rachel Hurtgam (12 goals) and Ciara Gregorie (six goals, four assists).

While Barker is no stranger to participating in NYSPHSAA Tournament, the closest it has come to winning the crown was a loss in the state final in 1999 under then coach and current Section VI chairperson Judith Otto.

The Raiders hope to benefit from being in somewhat familiar surroundings and the comforts of home. Barker is roughly 45 minutes from the Williamsville North.

“Obviously we have to perform,” Costello said. “We just need to go out and play Barker field hockey. We need to play aggressive with some speed and we need to play smart. If we play smart and stick to the game plan we usually come out in a positive way.”

The games start Saturday, but all 12 teams and a total of 382 guests will attend a tournament kickoff banquet Friday at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens.

More titles on the line

-- Field hockey isn’t the only championship event in town. St. Mary’s of Lancaster hosts the girls state Catholic volleyball championship tournament, a one-day event on Saturday. After pool play during the morning, semifinals are slated to begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. with the championship match to start at 4:30. The Lancers have won the past two state crowns and are looking to win for the 17th time in their history.

-- Meanwhile, four Section VI soccer champions travel downstate looking to return home with more championship hardware.

That includes the Allegany/Limestone girls team. Last year’s Class C state champion is two wins away from achieving the feat in Class B. The Gators face Section III champion Holland Patent at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Cortland High. The title game is at 10 a.m. Sunday at Cortland High. In Class AA, Clarence makes its fifth straight semifinal appearance as it faces Bethlehem Central of Section II at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Tompkins-Cortland Community College. The final is Sunday at 1:15 p.m. at Tompkins-Cortland CC.

-- Clarence’s boys soccer team (18-2) makes its first Final Four appearance since 2010 and faces VIII-Port Washington at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Middletown High School. Also in action at Middletown is unbeaten East Aurora (20-0-1), which faces I-Briarcliff at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Class B. Finals are Sunday.

-- The NYSPHSAA cross country championship meet is Saturday at Sunken Meadow State Park on Long Island.

-- It’s Far West Regional weekend for volleyball. The girls begin Friday at Webster Thomas with Class A champion Niagara Wheatfield facing West Irondequoit at 5:30 p.m. At 8 p.m., Orchard Park faces Victor. The Class D (Panama) and C (Portville) matches are at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday at LeRoy.

-- Section VI boys champions Lockport and Eden will play in a regional twinbill at Lackawanna High School on Saturday, beginning with Eden vs. Churchville Chili at 1 p.m. Lockport meets Fairport at 3 p.m.