NFL power rankings: Week 10

1) New England Patriots (7-2)

Tom Brady will play in his 300th career game, including postseason. (Previous: 2)

2) Kansas City Chiefs (8-1)

Patrick Mahomes has at least 300 passing yards and three TDs in four consecutive games. (3)

3) New Orleans Saints (7-1)

Drew Brees’ completion percentage (76.3) and passer rating (120.6) are best in the NFL. (4)

4) Los Angeles Rams (8-1)

Todd Gurley leads the league with 16 TDs (12 rushing, four receiving). (1)

5) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2-1)

Antonio Brown has a TD catch in seven consecutive games. (5)

6) Los Angeles Chargers (6-2)

Off to their best start since 2006. (6)

7) Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)

A.J. Green will miss at least two games with a foot injury. (7)

8) Houston Texans (6-3)

On a six-game winning streak. (8)

9) Chicago Bears (5-3)

Didn’t need Khalil Mack to maul the Bills. (9)

10) Carolina Panthers (6-3)

Cam Newton has multiple TD passes in eight consecutive games, a franchise record. (11)

11) Philadelphia Eagles (4-4)

Carson Wentz has five TD passes and zero INTs in three career games vs Dallas. (12)

12) Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1)

Adam Thielen leads the league with 78 catches and 947 receiving yards. (13)

13) Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

Bruce Irvin debuts for his hometown team. (17)

14) Washington Redskins (5-3)

Lost three offensive starters to season-ending injuries. (10)

15) Green Bay Packers (3-4-1)

Below .500 at midpoint of the season for the first time since 2005. (14)

16) Seattle Seahawks (4-4)

Rushed for a season-high 190 yards in a 33-31 loss to the Rams last month. (15)

17) Miami Dolphins (5-4)

Frank Gore surpassed Barry Sanders for the sixth-most yards from scrimmage in NFL history. (21)

18) Baltimore Ravens (4-5)

John Harbaugh on the hot seat? (16)

19) Tennessee Titans (4-4)

Mike Vrabel takes on his former coach in Bill Belichick. (26)

20) Denver Broncos (3-6)

Bradley Chubb has eight sacks; the NFL rookie record is 14.5 by Jevon Kearse in 1999. (18)

21) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)

Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown four-plus TDs in three games, most in the NFC. (19)

22) Detroit Lions (3-5)

Have won last three against Chicago. (20)

23) Dallas Cowboys (3-5)

Winless in four road games this season. (22)

24) Indianapolis Colts (3-5)

Andrew Luck has thrown at least three TDs in five consecutive games. (23)

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (3-5)

Still the top-ranked pass defense in the league. (24)

26) New York Jets (3-6)

Sam Darnold is out with a foot injury. (25)

27) Cleveland Browns (2-5-1)

Gregg Williams, head coach. (27)

28) New York Giants (1-7)

Saquon Barkley ranks third in the league with 1,016 yards from scrimmage. (28)

29) San Francisco 49ers (2-7)

Nick Mullens joined Jim Kelly and Fran Tarkenton as only QBs with at least 250 yards, three TDs and 0 INTs in NFL debut. (30)

30) Arizona Cardinals (2-6)

Larry Fitzgerald is alive! (29)

31) Buffalo Bills (2-7)

The QB matchup no one was waiting for. (31)

32) Oakland Raiders (1-7)

Certainly worse than the Bills. Right? (32)