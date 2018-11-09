NFL power rankings: Week 10
1) New England Patriots (7-2)
Tom Brady will play in his 300th career game, including postseason. (Previous: 2)
2) Kansas City Chiefs (8-1)
Patrick Mahomes has at least 300 passing yards and three TDs in four consecutive games. (3)
3) New Orleans Saints (7-1)
Drew Brees’ completion percentage (76.3) and passer rating (120.6) are best in the NFL. (4)
4) Los Angeles Rams (8-1)
Todd Gurley leads the league with 16 TDs (12 rushing, four receiving). (1)
5) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2-1)
Antonio Brown has a TD catch in seven consecutive games. (5)
6) Los Angeles Chargers (6-2)
Off to their best start since 2006. (6)
7) Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)
A.J. Green will miss at least two games with a foot injury. (7)
8) Houston Texans (6-3)
On a six-game winning streak. (8)
9) Chicago Bears (5-3)
Didn’t need Khalil Mack to maul the Bills. (9)
10) Carolina Panthers (6-3)
Cam Newton has multiple TD passes in eight consecutive games, a franchise record. (11)
11) Philadelphia Eagles (4-4)
Carson Wentz has five TD passes and zero INTs in three career games vs Dallas. (12)
12) Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1)
Adam Thielen leads the league with 78 catches and 947 receiving yards. (13)
13) Atlanta Falcons (4-4)
Bruce Irvin debuts for his hometown team. (17)
14) Washington Redskins (5-3)
Lost three offensive starters to season-ending injuries. (10)
15) Green Bay Packers (3-4-1)
Below .500 at midpoint of the season for the first time since 2005. (14)
16) Seattle Seahawks (4-4)
Rushed for a season-high 190 yards in a 33-31 loss to the Rams last month. (15)
17) Miami Dolphins (5-4)
Frank Gore surpassed Barry Sanders for the sixth-most yards from scrimmage in NFL history. (21)
18) Baltimore Ravens (4-5)
John Harbaugh on the hot seat? (16)
19) Tennessee Titans (4-4)
Mike Vrabel takes on his former coach in Bill Belichick. (26)
20) Denver Broncos (3-6)
Bradley Chubb has eight sacks; the NFL rookie record is 14.5 by Jevon Kearse in 1999. (18)
21) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)
Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown four-plus TDs in three games, most in the NFC. (19)
22) Detroit Lions (3-5)
Have won last three against Chicago. (20)
23) Dallas Cowboys (3-5)
Winless in four road games this season. (22)
24) Indianapolis Colts (3-5)
Andrew Luck has thrown at least three TDs in five consecutive games. (23)
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (3-5)
Still the top-ranked pass defense in the league. (24)
26) New York Jets (3-6)
Sam Darnold is out with a foot injury. (25)
27) Cleveland Browns (2-5-1)
Gregg Williams, head coach. (27)
28) New York Giants (1-7)
Saquon Barkley ranks third in the league with 1,016 yards from scrimmage. (28)
29) San Francisco 49ers (2-7)
Nick Mullens joined Jim Kelly and Fran Tarkenton as only QBs with at least 250 yards, three TDs and 0 INTs in NFL debut. (30)
30) Arizona Cardinals (2-6)
Larry Fitzgerald is alive! (29)
31) Buffalo Bills (2-7)
The QB matchup no one was waiting for. (31)
32) Oakland Raiders (1-7)
Certainly worse than the Bills. Right? (32)
