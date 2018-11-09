How we see it: Predictions for Bills-Jets in Week 10

VIC CARUCCI

The Bills have one of their best chances for victory since the season began, largely because the Jets are almost as bad as they are. Maybe worse. Josh Allen’s possible return would make the game slightly more interesting than it would be with any of the Bills’ other so-called quarterbacks. However, it’s hard to envision a rookie who was struggling being all that sharp after missing the last three games. The Bills would be better off facing Sam Darnold, the Jets’ mistake-prone rookie, than veteran Josh McCown, whose savvy figures to be just enough of a complement to New York’s defense to give the home team a close win. Jets 20-17.

JAY SKURSKI

The first meeting of Allen and Darnold will have to wait. That’s a shame, because it was the lone selling point to this game. The Bills and Jets have to hope better days are ahead for their rookie quarterbacks. For now, though, this is a matchup of two offenses that have been downright unwatchable at times. Because of that, I expect a close, low-scoring game. I don’t see the Jets being good enough to be a touchdown favorite over any team, but do think they have enough to pull out a win. Jets 17, Bills 13

MARK GAUGHAN

Last year's visit to the Meadowlands was a nightmare for the Bills. But neither the Bills nor the Jets are as good as they were last season. I don't see the Jets' run game rolling like it did in last year's meeting. The Jets benefit from having veteran Josh McCown start over Darnold. I guess I'll pick against the Bills until their offense starts showing the slightest sign of a pulse. Jets 23-13.

JASON WOLF

McCown has more experience in the Jets’ offense than Darnold, so at least they’ll be competent on that side of the ball, which is more than we can say about the Bills. That might sound harsh, but it’s true. Expect the Buffalo offense to again surrender more points than it scores. Jets 23, Bills 10.

RACHEL LENZI