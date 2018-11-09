View from Vegas: Jets aren't good enough to lay a TD

With Jets quarterback Sam Darnold out, the value play dissipated for Bills' backers. But who are the Jets to be favored by a touchdown over any team playing tackle football these days?

Josh Allen appears to be back and could help boost the offense and avoid another Nathan Peterman appearance. Best line of the week came from USA TODAY’S Nate Davis when he said, “Much-maligned Bills QB Nathan Peterman now has six career TD passes – three to his teammates and three to opponents.”

The Bills are 11-1 against the spread as road dogs of three or more points against opponents coming off consecutive straight up and against the spread losses.

The Jets’ 2-15 against the spread mark in Game 10 of the season against avenging foes confirms that notion.

Hold your nose and do the deal.

Prediction: NY JETS over Buffalo by 4

