My View: When rooting for UB Bulls was nearly unbearable

By Dan Schwartz

The University at Buffalo football team has a record of nine wins and one loss. If you have been a UB football fan as long as I have, that is cause for slap-happy revelry.

When I was a kid, a good year was when we won as many as we lost. As an adult, whenever I’d attended academic conferences, someone would invariably inquire about my alma mater. When I told them what it was, they’d get this sad expression and say, “Oh, UB is a very good academic school.”

Indeed, once when one of our football coaches was asked on a local news show why the Bulls didn’t win more, he replied, “The trouble is our kids spend too damn much time in the library.”

I acquired a coffee table book on the history of college football that’s as big as, well, a coffee table. Once home I turned to the index to look for references to UB. There was but a single entry. I located it in the body of the tome only to find it told the tale of how the University of Michigan once ran up 111 points on the slaughtered Bulls.

A few years back my son Noodles attended Jim Kelly’s summer football camp. I spectated with a few other parents. There was a Q&A with a group of Bulls alumni who actually made it to the NFL. Noodles was the first to raise his hand.

“Why did you decide to go to UB?”

My chest swelled with pride. Perhaps my son would follow in my sneakers and attend the school of my choice.

The players looked at each other and replied in unison, “Because no one else would take us.”

Talk about letting all the helium out of a parade balloon.

At the tail end of the 1960s UB actually lost its Division I football program. Over the years various administrations have given a number of other reasons, but anyone who was there will tell you it was punishment for what the marching band did.

During halftime of an extremely rare nationally televised UB game, the band from “the Berkeley of the East” broke ranks and formed a peace sign to protest the Vietnam War.

The next thing we knew there was no football program, and a few of us actually noticed.

A few years later, UB got a Division III team, and then it had to work its way through Division II and IAA to get back to Division I.

As I have five degrees from old UB, I figured I was pretty heavily invested in the school, so my parents and I went in on a couple of pairs of tickets. Let’s just say the fourth ticket was a tough sell. Girlfriends said they’d rather take a nap, which they could have done just as easily at most of the games.

These early days of Bulls redux or reflux were often tough to enjoy. It seems most weeks we lost by scores averaging about 40-3. Still, there was pleasure to be found in some of those losses.

My favorite was the game where the coach had been fired at halftime. Another coach was hired, but the original coach refused to give up the ship. At the beginning of the third quarter, “we” had two head coaches sending in two different plays at the same time with the quarterback jumping up and down wondering which one to call.

That season, whenever anyone would get up to leave the rout early, our section would yell out, “Quitter! You call yourself a fan? We might score this week!”

Yup, these new Bulls fans missed a lot.

Dan Schwartz, JD, Ph.D. teaches at SUNY Buffalo State.