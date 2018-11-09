Murder suspect charged with assault of Erie County Holding Center sergeant

A Buffalo woman being held on murder charges was charged with a felony assault Wednesday after she kicked an Erie County sheriff's sergeant, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Areyona Favors, 19, accused of fatally stabbing a woman this summer, was ordered to leave the visitation room at the Erie County Holding Center when she began yelling profanities and was noncompliant, deputies said.

Deputies said she became increasingly uncooperative, threatening deputies, resisting attempts to restrain her and kicking the sergeant in the lower body.

Favors was subdued by deputies and was taken to the jail’s infirmary for evaluation, where deputies said she began kicking and damaging medical equipment. She refused an evaluation from medical staff and then was escorted to a cell, according to deputies.

The sergeant was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a leg injury.

Favors is scheduled to be arraigned on the assault charge on Nov. 8. Favors will also face administrative disciplinary charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Favors allegedly stabbed 21-year-old NaKara Morgan of Buffalo multiple times at a house party on Schreck Avenue in the City of Buffalo on the night of Aug. 17; the victim died at Erie County Medical Center.

Favors is scheduled to return to court on the murder charge on Jan. 2. If convicted, she faces 25 years to life in prison.