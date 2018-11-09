Mark Gaughan's X's and O's: Analytics say throw more on 2nd and 10

Here’s a scenario that frustrates a lot of fans: Runs on second-and-10 situations.

They’re viewed as a conservative, predictable call. Let’s get into third and manageable and avoid a second-down incompletion that puts us in third and 10.

Does it seem like the Bills do this a lot?

The truth is the Bills do it roughly at the league average under Brian Daboll this season.

Here are the numbers for the Bills on second and 8-to-10, not counting the fourth quarter (when they’ve been in must-pass mode):

The Bills have called 25 runs and 26 passes (51 percent passes).

The league average the past two seasons on second-and-10 situations -- after a first-down incompletion -- is 54 percent runs, according to the analytics website Sharp Football Analysis.

How have the Bills done on second and long? As you would expect, not nearly good enough.

Of the 25 called runs, 14 have gained 3 yards or less. So 56 percent have been what anyone would call a bad play.

Of the 26 called passes, 18 have gained 3 yards or less. That’s a bad play 69 percent of the time.

Clearly, the Bills’ offense currently has nothing it can “hang it’s hat on.” Neither running or passing is working in this situation.

Last year the Bills struggled on second-and-long (8 to 10) as well. They ran 49 percent of the time, not counting the fourth quarter. Their runs gained 3 yards or fewer on 58 percent, their passes gained 3 yards or fewer on 53 percent.

Here’s one way last year’s coordinator, Rick Dennison, was more conservative than Daboll: When the Bills threw incomplete on first down, they ran 70 percent of the time on second and 10, according to News figures.

It’s a pet peeve of the analytics community.

According to Warren Sharp, run plays after first-and-10 incompletes “succeed” only 28 percent of the time, based on the past two seasons, not counting the fourth quarter. Pass plays after first-and-10 incompletes “succeed” 50 percent of the time.

Sharp defines a successful second-down play as one that gains 60 percent of the yardage needed to get a first down (6 yards on second and 10).

The conclusion: Teams should be throwing more than 46 percent on second and 10. Sharp cites numbers that show that even teams without great QBs do slightly better by throwing more (even though the Bills aren't succeeding more).

The Patriots, of course, are on the good side of the analytics. New England runs only 32 percent of second-and-10s after a first-down incomplete.

“If the Patriots are doing one thing to an extreme (passing) and the Bills are doing the opposite (rushing), you can guess who is analytically correct,” Sharp wrote in his 2018 NFL preview in reference to last year’s results.

By Sharp’s measure, the Bills succeed – get themselves to third and 4 or better -- only 31 percent on second and 8 to 10. Add it to the list of situations on which the Bills need to improve.

The 30,000-foot view: The heat is rising on Jets coach Todd Bowles, who appears headed to a third straight losing season. Bowles is 23-34 with the Jets, having gone 5-11 each of the past two years. Bowles is a good coach. He’s at a disadvantage in that New York is starting over with a rookie QB in the coach’s fourth season. Does Jets ownership have the patience to stick it out with Bowles for two more seasons, until Sam Darnold is ready to win? It says here they should. It’s not Bowles’ fault the Jets dealt with an untenable QB situation the previous three years. And they’ve been drafting somewhat successfully for his defensive scheme for four years.

Weak link: The offensive line. The Jets aren’t very physical in the run game. Spencer Long, signed from Washington for $6.5 million a year, has been a disappointment and has an injured finger, which caused him to make six bad snaps last week. Left guard James Carpenter is powerful but doesn’t move laterally well. Right tackle Brandon Shell has been below average.

Matchup Watch

Tre White vs. Robby Anderson. The Jets have a legitimate vertical threat in Anderson, who ran the 40 in 4.36 seconds as an undrafted prospect out of Temple in 2016. He’s averaging 16.5 yards a catch. White will have to watch out for double moves. Anderson hasn’t developed much chemistry with Darnold and may benefit from a return by Josh McCown.

Todd Bowles vs. Bills QBs. Bowles likes to bring pressure and has the cornerbacks to play man-to-man coverage, which has stifled the Bills all season. The league average blitz rate is about 26 percent. The Jets are blitzing 35.6 percent of the time, according to Pro Football Focus. Against less experienced or less capable quarterbacks, they’re attacking even more. The Jets blitzed on 53 percent of dropbacks in games against Cleveland’s duo of Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield, Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles and Chicago’s Mitch Trubisky.

Darron Lee vs. LeSean McCoy. Lee is one of the NFL’s fastest linebackers. A first-round pick in 2017, Lee ran a 4.47-second 40. He struggled some his first two years in overrunning plays. But his game has taken a jump forward this year. He has three interceptions and is covering sideline to sideline.

Stat for the road: The Jets are going three and out on offense 44.9 percent of their possessions, second most in the NFL behind Arizona (46.2). Buffalo is No. 3 at 42.1 percent. The punters will be key on Sunday.