Man from Grand Island area arrested on sex abuse charges in Florida

A Grand Island-area man wanted on child sex abuse charges was arrested this week in Florida, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

A warrant was issued in October for Jacob Beach, 25, who was indicted on felony sex abuse charges against a child, but he did not appear at his arraignment, the Sheriff's Office said.

Beach was captured Wednesday by sheriff's deputies in Okaloosa County, Fla., according to a Facebook post Friday by the Erie County Sheriff's Office, which used social media to elicit help from the public in capturing Beach.

Beach faces charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, course of sexual conduct against a child and two counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, the Sheriff's Office said.