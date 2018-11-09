LYLE, Kathryn A. "Katie"

LYLE - Kathryn A. "Katie"

Age 50. November 7, 2018. Of Kenmore, NY. Beloved daughter of Margaret "Peggy" (nee O'Donnell) and the late John Lyle; treasured sister of Heather (Peter Gembala) Lyle, John "Jack" (Christine Gentile) Lyle, and James "Jim" (Lee) Lyle; adored aunt of Jack, Zachary, Maggie, Kaylin, Aidan, and Glen; devoted lifelong friend of Julie (Bob) Newman and Cindy White; also survived by many friends. Friends may call Saturday and Sunday 1-3 and 6-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10:45 AM in St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at church. Entombment Elmlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in memory of Katie to the Erie County SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences, visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com