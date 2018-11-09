Letter: Press conference did little to comfort people of faith

Though I am not a lifelong, deeply invested student of religious history, I am a lifelong, deeply invested Catholic who is disappointed and heartbroken over the shattered trust in many of my church leaders involved in this abuse scandal and cover-up which has been ongoing for many years here in the Diocese of Buffalo.

As a therapist I often worked with victims of similar kinds of abuse, usually by family members. The litany I heard repeatedly was the anger and betrayal directed, usually at mothers, who, when told, either dismissed such accusations or minimized. Often these parents would take the side of the perpetrator, continuing to fail to protect.

How different, then, is this situation with the church? If one were to review the roots of the Reformation, approximately 500 years ago, Luther’s “95 Theses,” addressing the selling of indulgences, and Henry VIII’s decision to divorce and place himself at the head of the newly formed Church of England caused this seismic shift in the Catholic Church.

Isn’t this current scandal far worse, and more depraved – preying on vulnerable children who will carry these scars forever as well as the systematic and sophisticatedly elaborate chess game of moving priests from parish to parish?

Finally a whistleblower came forward to pull the curtain back and expose the “Great and powerful Oz” for what this situation truly has been. The recent press conference, basically by attorneys, has done little to give hope to us who have been faithful, and probably even less to the victims and their families.

Kathleen M. Rog

Hamburg