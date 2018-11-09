Letter: Political discourse reduced to vulgar name-calling

Nearly a half-century ago, I sat in my freshman philosophy and religion class at Colgate University, eagerly awaiting the return of my very first college paper. I had spent hours in its preparation – reading, writing, editing and typing 10 pages devoted to Plato, St. Augustine, Descartes and Soren Kierkegaard.

I don’t recall Professor Morris’ exact words as he returned the papers, but I was crestfallen when I received mine. A large, red “C+” appeared at the top of the front page accompanied by the following pithy comment: “Ad hominem is the lowest form of debate.”

Not familiar with the Latin phrase, I consulted a thesaurus and learned that the term referred to the practice of attacking the speaker rather than debating the pros and cons of a principle or idea. I recall this long-ago event because we are currently drowning in a sea of mean-spirited, deceitful, personal attacks masquerading as genuine political debate.

Ideas no longer seem to matter. Proposals are ridiculed without reason. Policies are seemingly unimportant. Name-calling is now the norm.

The politics of personal destruction has replaced and irreparably damaged legitimate political discourse. Far too many politicians, at both the national and local levels, have debased our democracy through their disgusting and denigrating tactics. As a citizen, I will not support any candidate who personally attacks another candidate. I am only interested in what a candidate can do to make our collective futures better. This ought to be the sole goal of governance.

Bruce Mitchell

East Aurora