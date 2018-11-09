Letter: Let’s build bridges instead of walls

It is nothing new, that growing up in the 1950s was a lot simpler than it is now. We knew our neighbors by their first and last names, not by their political affiliation, nor by their ethnicity.

It would not have occurred to us to distrust (or hate) our neighbors because they were Democrat or Republican, African-American or Caucasian, Catholic or non-Catholic.

Now some political candidates are trying to build walls between us, trying to instill fear of each other, to separate us into thinking that the other side is the enemy. The maxim “united we stand, divided we fall” is as relevant now as originally proffered.

We are stronger when we work together. As was written years ago, “Hate cannot be overcome by hate. Only love can overcome hate.” I urge all of us to overcome hate with love, and to build bridges, not walls.

Elizabeth O’Brien

Amherst