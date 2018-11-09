Letter: Church needs to compensate all living abuse victims

Let us not overlook the fact that pedophilia is a crime punishable by prison.

The focus of the news conference seemed to be on how laudable the church’s approach has been in that it had established an “independent” board, presumably of hand-picked good Catholics, to review complaints and make recommendations regarding disposition of the accused priests. The board actually has no power. It investigates and makes recommends to the bishop, who has final say after consultation with “Rome.”

Involvement of the criminal or civil justice systems is conspicuously excluded unless the respective statutes of limitations have not expired, which is a rarity in these cases. That means that the abused are totally dependent upon the largess of the church, which, given the revelations on “60 Minutes,” has instead been focused on the cover-up. Monday’s news conference did little to change that fact.

There is the unilateral decision by the diocese to not to reveal any names or claims against deceased priests, no matter how credible or substantiated. The rationalization is that such an acknowledgment could sully the priest’s name and could be hurtful to his family.

What about the victims? There seemed to be limited consideration of the abused children beyond recognizing how damaged many of their lives became. The sum of 173 claims does not seem excessive considering that this behavior has been going on, and has been covered up, for decades, if not centuries.

The real issue is the children who were abused and doing right by them. The church needs to come clean and fairly compensate all living victims according to civil standards.

J. Michael Hayes

Williamsville