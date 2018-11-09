LAYER, Ilse S. (Seifert)

November 5, 2018, at age 83. Beloved wife of the late Norman E. Layer; loving mother of Mark E. (Michelle) and Gregg D. (Susan) Layer; cherished grandmother of Kevin (Nicole), Katie, Lindsay, Michael, and Meghan. The family will be present Sunday from 2-4 PM and 6-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., Clarence, NY. Family and friends are invited Monday at 11 AM to attend a Funeral Service celebrated from the Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner Rd., Clarence. Please assemble at church. Interment to immediately follow in Clarence Fillmore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ilse's memory to Harris Hill Nursing Facility, Attn. Steve Mercurio, 2699 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com