Lackawanna man charged with stealing from South Buffalo medical office

A Lackawanna man has been charged with stealing more than $6,000 in items, including medical supplies, from a medical office on Abbott Road in South Buffalo earlier this week.

Moises Rodriguez, 30, was arrested Wednesday at the office at 515 Abbott where the alleged theft occurred. He faces two felony charges and a misdemeanor count, according to a Buffalo police report.

Rodriguez, who was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief, is accused of taking the items on Monday from the office, located in a building a block from Mercy Hospital.